Blue Raiders lose on walk-off home run in extras

MTSU baseball got embarrassed on Friday afternoon, being run-ruled 13-3, but today was an opportunity to get a win and tie the series up. The Blue Raiders got five good innings from its ace Drew Horn, but a lack of run support sent the game into the 10th inning, where they’d lose on a walk-off homer, 5-4.

The Blue Raiders couldn't find any offensive success as they went 1-2-3 in the top of the first, including a pair of strikeouts, but it would bring Horn up to the mound. He gave up a one-out single, then beamed Nick Barone with a pitch but forced a flyout to right field, ending the inning and stranding a pair of runners on base.

Both offenses went stagnant for an inning, but Horn got into some trouble in the bottom of the third when he allowed a leadoff single to Tanner Marsh. However, he would catch Marsh lacking and picked him off between first and second base. The Blue Raider pitcher allowed two base runners to reach after a throwing error from Clay Badylak at third base and a six-pitch walk with two outs. But he would get out of the jam with a flyout of Michael Gibson to end the frame after a phenomenal start from both hurlers.

Through three innings, Horn allowed four base runners with four strikeouts, while Ben Blair had tossed a perfect game with five strikeouts of his own as we headed to the fourth tied 0-0.

Liberty made Horn work in the fourth inning with consecutive one-out walks to put a pair of runners on base. Cal Early, who had a 5-for-5 day on Friday, was able to advance a runner to third with a deep fly out at the warning track in left field.

Marsh came back to the plate looking to pick up his third hit of the ballgame and drive a run in. After a back-and-forth affair, Horn got the Liberty batter to pop up in foul territory to end the inning, the fourth consecutive inning that the Flames stranded a runner in scoring position.

In the fifth, Brett Vondohlen laced a ball through the infield for the first Blue Raider hit of the day before Kenny McKinley launched a two-run bomb over the left field wall to break the scoreless tie. His long ball measured in at over 440 feet and was the second home run from McKinley in as many days.