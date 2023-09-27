This Thursday the Blue Raiders will square off with Western Kentucky, a game that will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. It is now time for the behind enemy lines piece. We at GoMiddle got the opportunity to speak to Western Kentucky Rivals writer Derrick Dean. Here is the Q and A.





Four games in, what is your overall assessment of Western Kentucky right now? Are they were you expected prior to the season? So far, Western Kentucky is 2-2, dropping the past two games against a nationally ranked Ohio State and a stout Troy Trojans program. Regardless, the Hilltoppers have played beneath expectations set for their 2023 campaign. So far, the Western Kentucky defense is playing at a level that places them in the bottom of the nation. The Hilltoppers' run defense sits at 125th nationally, their pass defense sits at 112th nationally, and their total defense sits at 127th. On the offensive side of the ball, the Hilltoppers are suffering in the ground game. Currently, the team sits at 122nd in rushing offense, having accumulated just 337 yards and four scores rushing, averaging 3.59 yards per carry. In the air, the Hilltoppers are much more promising as expected: sitting at 29th in the nation, with Austin Reed having accumulated 1,071 yards, nine touchdowns, and a single interception across 160 attempts, tagged with a 63.1% completion rate. Prior to the season, I expected defensive struggles, but not the bottom-of-the-nation woes that currently pollute the defensive all together. I expected the offensive ground game to perform better than it has based on the promising 2022 campaigns both Davion Ervin-Poindexter and LT Sanders posted, attached with an SEC veteran transfer in Elijah Young. Lastly, like we all did: I expected the pass attack to rank within the top-five. While there is still tons of room for these standards to revive to a reasonable point, the team just hasn’t lived up to the pressure placed on them by fans and national media outlets alike.





As of the moment WKU is an eight point favorite? Do you agree with the spread? Where would you put it? The Blue Raiders have had a tough going at it through their first four outings, and the 1-3 record doesn’t tell the entire story. The three losses come from nationally ranked opponents in Alabama and Missouri, and a re-energized Colorado State program coming off of a neck-to-neck loss against the nationally acclaimed Colorado. Despite this, there is still a wide margin between how the MTSU air defense has performed in comparison to how Western Kentucky’s passing offense has (and is able to). Likewise, the Blue Raiders running backs room hasn’t been necessarily jaw-dropping through four games, but one could expect one the three - Jaiden Credle, Frank Peasant, and Jekail Middlebrook - to have a season-best game. Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato has been able to complete 70.6% of his passes for 916 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions despite the top-notch competition. Spectators should expect Vattiato to have a game similar to his one against Colorado State, where he completed 73.2% of his passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 47 yards and a score. CBS Sports labels the spread for this game to be 60 points, though it could push 65-70. The spread is -5.5, and that feels right: this game will be an offensive battle and will be neck-at-neck, despite the Hilltoppers 2-0 record at home.





How does WKU match up with MTSU? This is a fun match up. As always, the 100 Miles of Hate is a long-standing rivalry that fans from both sides of the state lines look forward to each season. The teams both have their pitfalls, but they come with a couple of standouts on the defensive side of the ball and top-passers in the nation.



Three WKU players some may not know about that are good and flying under the radar? Wide receivers Easton Messer and Blue Smith have been productive through four weeks of action, with Messer emerging as the team’s true number two option. The receiving corps is deep and this will play to Western Kentucky’s advantage on Thursday. On the defensive side of the ball, there are several players the Blue Raiders will likely scheme around despite what the stat sheet says about the Tops defense: safeties Kendrick Simpkins and Talique Allen, defensive edge Niko Cooper, cornerback Davion Williams, and defensive tackle Terrion Thompson. These players have quietly shined. Finally, kicker Lucas Carneiro could arrive as the best kicker in the conference soon. The young kicker is five-for-five on field goals for the season, with a long of 43, and is 16-for-16 on extra point attempts.

