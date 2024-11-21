Blue Raiders earn important win after Kamari Lands shot gives team new life

Kamari Lands attacks the basket for a scoring opportunity (Photo by MT Athletics)

Coming off the heels of a tough loss at home, Middle Tennessee looked to rally and get back in the win column as they ventured to South Carolina to take on the talented Ohio Bobcats as part of the Myrtle Beach Invitational tournament. Despite some ups and downs, the Blue Raiders pulled out the 83-81 overtime win to advance to the semifinals. There were many contributing factors to the win, but none can be stated without first mentioning Essam Mostafa, the monstrous big man from Egypt. Mostafa contributed 19 points on six-of-nine shooting along with 13 rebounds, allowing for his third double-double in five outings this season. The big man continues to be the post presence the Raiders needed, now shooting 66% and averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds this season.

The bulk of the scoring, however, came from guard Jestin Porter. Donning a protective mask once again, he posted a season-high 24 points on nine of 18 shooting, along with three rebounds and three assists. He had a strong showing from beyond the arch, drilling three of his six shots from deep and scoring when it mattered most. The senior guard continues to take steps forward this season, looking to live up to his preseason all-conference recognition. Of course, the cherry on top of the day was wing Kamari Lands' late shot to force overtime. Simply looking at the stat sheet, the junior was not overly productive, posting 10 points on just 33% shooting with four assists and two rebounds. However, his box score stats do not tell the whole story. With just 4.2 seconds remaining in regulation, Lands drained one from beyond the arc to tie the game at 75, eventually bringing the game to overtime. The Blue Raiders would eventually outscore the Bobcats 8-6 in overtime to seal up the win and advance.