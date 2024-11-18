Behind Enemy Lines: New Mexico State

Despite being eliminated from bowl consideration, the Blue Raiders have two games left on the docket, with the opportunity of getting to the five win mark. MTSU is 3-7 and has a home contest against 2-8 New Mexico State University. It is now time for the behind enemy lines piece. We at GoMiddle caught up with Nick Coppola, who covers the Aggies football team. Here is his take.





What were your expectations for NMSU heading into the season? Are they where you thought they would be? I predicted 6-6, so they're a little below my expectations. However, it's not surprising to see NMSU where they're at given how much change they've gone through, both before and during the season.



Who are three players on offense and defense MT fans need to be aware of? On offense, be aware of RBs Seth McGowan and Mike Washington. Middle Tennessee has one of the worst rushing defenses in CUSA, and both of those guys rank in the top-10 for rushing yards in CUSA. They're gonna get the ball a lot, and I expect them to do well against a lackluster Blue Raider rushing defense. A 3rd guy to watch on offense is OT Shiyazh Pete. He made the All-CUSA team last season and has been NMSU's highest-graded OT since returning from a camp injury against LA Tech, only allowing 1 sack in 4 games played. Defensively, watch out for DE Buddha Peleti, LB Tyler Martinez and S Tayden Barnes. Peleti earned 2 sacks against Texas A&M last week and Martinez has emerged as NMSU's top linebacker. Barnes has had some struggles this season, but he has 2 INTs and 4 PBUs this season. MTSU will see him a lot as Barnes leads NMSU with 705 snaps played.



Vulnerabilities for MTSU to attack? Nicholas Vattiato leads CUSA in passing yards, and NMSU has struggled to defend the pass this season. They've been getting beat deep a lot this season, specifically in games against Jacksonville State, FIU and Western Kentucky. If there's a game for Vattiato and MTSU to open up its passing game and take some shots, this is it. Look for Omari Kelly to make some big plays in this regard.