The Staff Picks Are In: Kennesaw State

No, it is not the clash of football Titans, but this Tuesday MTSU squares off with Kennesaw State inside the confines of Floyd Stadium. Kennesaw State has yet to win a game, and the Blue Raiders are sitting with a 1-5 record. Here are the current standings when it comes to the staff picking games. - Shayne Pickering: 5-1 - Rickey Fuquay 5-1 - Connor Nute. 5-1 - Conner Smith 5-1 - Jake Bolden 4-2 - Matt Dossett 4-2 - Everhette Glenn 4-2 Here are the picks for this week:



Jake Bolden: Head of Blue Raider Podcast. 4-2 on the season What happens when one of the country's worst passing offenses faces one of the country’s worst passing defenses? Fortunately for Middle Tennessee, Kennesaw’s QB play has been so bad that they’re making a switch mid-season to spark something. It worked for LA Tech when Cumbie surrendered play calling duties to his O-Line Coach. You can call me an optimist — I don’t think it works two weeks in a row. Prediction: MTSU 35 Kennesaw State 24







Everhette Glenn: Recruiting analyst. 4-2 on the season This is probably the best shot MTSU has to win a game the rest of the season. That being said, I do not feel good about it. KSU has played fairly well considering they’re in the middle of the transition from FCS. I’m going to go with the Blue Raiders but I could easily see KSU getting their first FBS win in Murfreesboro. Expect a lot of nervous MT faithful this week. Prediction: MTSU 30 Kennesaw State 28





Connor Nute. Analyst. 5-1 on the season The Blue Raiders return home this week and in absolute desperation for a win, coming off being dismantled by LA Tech. Thankfully, they welcome the Owls of Kennesaw State to Floyd Stadium, who currently hold the 2nd worst record in C-USA. This is a very winnable game for MTSU, but in order to do so, the passing game must be better. Omari Kelly was the root of many problems last week, causing a crucial turnover when the game was still in hand. Overall, should MTSU put aside its offensive woes for just a week, Derek Mason and company will come out with the W. Prediction: MTSU 28 KSU 17



Conner Smith. Analyst. 5-1 on the season When Kennesaw State comes to the ‘Boro, both teams will be looking to get their first CUSA wins of the year.Both defenses come in bottom of the conference in scoring defense, yards per game, yards per play and third-down conversion rate. So there will be a lot of points scored.The difference is the offense. Both teams average under 20 PPG but the Nick Vattiato and the MTSU skill players are just a matchup nightmare for the Owls. Vattiato will look for Omari Kelly and Holden Willis quite a bit on Tuesday and I’m not sure KSU has the secondary to stop it.Kennesaw State could potentially hang 30 on the Middle defense but I see Vattiato and Co. taking care of business. Prediction: MTSU 38 KSU 31





Rickey Fuquay: Analyst. 5-1 on the season Middle Tennessee's defense gave up six passing touchdowns en route to a 48 to 21 setback to Louisiana Tech this past Thursday at Joe Aillet Stadium.The Blue Raiders Conference USA play against Kennesaw State of Tuesday, October 15. Kickoff from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will air nationally on CBS SPORTS NETWORK.Kennesaw State comes into matchup with the worst offense in C-USA while MTSU comes into this matchup with the worst defense in C-USA. Something's gotta give.The Blue Raider defense will come back to life in a big way and keep the Owls winless. Prediction: MTSU 42 KSU 17





Shayne Pickering: Head football writer and recruiting analyst. 5-1 on the season Not much needs to be said. This is a must win for the Blue Raiders, and I think they win. Prediction: MTSU 30 KSU 16