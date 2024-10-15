The Staff Picks Are In: Kennesaw State

in other news
No, it is not the clash of football Titans, but this Tuesday MTSU squares off with Kennesaw State inside the confines of Floyd Stadium. Kennesaw State has yet to win a game, and the Blue Raiders are sitting with a 1-5 record.
Here are the current standings when it comes to the staff picking games.
- Shayne Pickering: 5-1
- Rickey Fuquay 5-1
- Connor Nute. 5-1
- Conner Smith 5-1
- Jake Bolden 4-2
- Matt Dossett 4-2
- Everhette Glenn 4-2
Here are the picks for this week:
Jake Bolden: Head of Blue Raider Podcast. 4-2 on the season
What happens when one of the country's worst passing offenses faces one of the country’s worst passing defenses? Fortunately for Middle Tennessee, Kennesaw’s QB play has been so bad that they’re making a switch mid-season to spark something. It worked for LA Tech when Cumbie surrendered play calling duties to his O-Line Coach. You can call me an optimist — I don’t think it works two weeks in a row.
Prediction:
MTSU 35
Kennesaw State 24
Everhette Glenn: Recruiting analyst. 4-2 on the season
This is probably the best shot MTSU has to win a game the rest of the season. That being said, I do not feel good about it. KSU has played fairly well considering they’re in the middle of the transition from FCS. I’m going to go with the Blue Raiders but I could easily see KSU getting their first FBS win in Murfreesboro. Expect a lot of nervous MT faithful this week.
Prediction:
MTSU 30
Kennesaw State 28
Connor Nute. Analyst. 5-1 on the season
The Blue Raiders return home this week and in absolute desperation for a win, coming off being dismantled by LA Tech. Thankfully, they welcome the Owls of Kennesaw State to Floyd Stadium, who currently hold the 2nd worst record in C-USA. This is a very winnable game for MTSU, but in order to do so, the passing game must be better. Omari Kelly was the root of many problems last week, causing a crucial turnover when the game was still in hand. Overall, should MTSU put aside its offensive woes for just a week, Derek Mason and company will come out with the W.
Prediction:
MTSU 28
KSU 17
Conner Smith. Analyst. 5-1 on the season
When Kennesaw State comes to the ‘Boro, both teams will be looking to get their first CUSA wins of the year.Both defenses come in bottom of the conference in scoring defense, yards per game, yards per play and third-down conversion rate. So there will be a lot of points scored.The difference is the offense. Both teams average under 20 PPG but the Nick Vattiato and the MTSU skill players are just a matchup nightmare for the Owls. Vattiato will look for Omari Kelly and Holden Willis quite a bit on Tuesday and I’m not sure KSU has the secondary to stop it.Kennesaw State could potentially hang 30 on the Middle defense but I see Vattiato and Co. taking care of business.
Prediction:
MTSU 38
KSU 31
Rickey Fuquay: Analyst. 5-1 on the season
Middle Tennessee's defense gave up six passing touchdowns en route to a 48 to 21 setback to Louisiana Tech this past Thursday at Joe Aillet Stadium.The Blue Raiders Conference USA play against Kennesaw State of Tuesday, October 15. Kickoff from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will air nationally on CBS SPORTS NETWORK.Kennesaw State comes into matchup with the worst offense in C-USA while MTSU comes into this matchup with the worst defense in C-USA. Something's gotta give.The Blue Raider defense will come back to life in a big way and keep the Owls winless.
Prediction:
MTSU 42
KSU 17
Shayne Pickering: Head football writer and recruiting analyst. 5-1 on the season
Not much needs to be said. This is a must win for the Blue Raiders, and I think they win.
Prediction:
MTSU 30
KSU 16
Matthew Dossett. Publisher. 4-2 on the season
Ok, I'll admit it, prior to the season I did not forecast the Blue Raiders starting out 1-5 in Coach Derek Mason's six ball games as head man of MTSU. Things are starting to spiral out of control, and a win against lowly Kennesaw State would quell some of the bad juju.
Kennesaw State is coming off a loss to Jacksonville State where they were manhandled and allowed 62 points. If the Blue Raiders have any chance to make it to bowl eligibility,, simply put, you have to beat Kennesaw State. The spread is currently -9.5 in favor of the Blue Raiders. That seems reasonable to me. Look for a sloppy game, where MT ultimately gets the win.
Prediction:
MTSU 27
KSU 17
