Next up on the docket is Louisiana Tech on Tuesday evening inside Floyd. Can MT wipe the slate clean and win?

Middle Tennessee State looks to turn the page after completely collapsing in the second half against Jacksonville State.





Matthew Dossett (Publisher): 4-2 on the season

At the start of each week I always look at the spread for Middle Tennessee State's game. Sometimes I'm surprised, sometimes I'm not. As it stands at this point of publication, MTSU is three point favorite against the visiting Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech. ESPN's FPI gives Middle a 51.9 percent chance to win.

I don't agree with that, to tell the truth. Middle Tennessee was absolutely shellacked and hammered by Western Kentucky and the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech went toe to toe with those same Hilltoppers.

I am curious as to how the psyche is for the MTSU players. After all, they completely unraveled against Jacksonville State, in an epic collapse. Are they mentally bogged down and demoralized?

The Blue Raiders have some glaring issues when it comes to the offensive line. Lately it has been jailbreak city.

Look for Vattiato to be running for his life as LT just pins their ears back and invade the pocket. I do think that Nick Vattiato can work his magic here and there given that he has a lot of tools in the toolbox. To win this game he is going to need to be Superman out there.

Tyre Shelton is the go-to, bell cow running back for the Bulldogs. He is averaging 7.5 yards a pop on the ground. He has 436 yards on 58 carries to go with five touchdown runs.

This has all the makings of a sloppy, ugly battle. Again, I do not think that MTSU should be perceived as the favorite. It will be tight going into the fourth quarter, but look for Louisiana Tech to pull away late

Louisiana Tech 38

MTSU 21