The Picks Are In: Louisiana Tech
Middle Tennessee State looks to turn the page after completely collapsing in the second half against Jacksonville State.
Next up on the docket is Louisiana Tech on Tuesday evening inside Floyd. Can MT wipe the slate clean and win?
Here are the picks!
Matthew Dossett (Publisher): 4-2 on the season
At the start of each week I always look at the spread for Middle Tennessee State's game. Sometimes I'm surprised, sometimes I'm not. As it stands at this point of publication, MTSU is three point favorite against the visiting Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech. ESPN's FPI gives Middle a 51.9 percent chance to win.
I don't agree with that, to tell the truth. Middle Tennessee was absolutely shellacked and hammered by Western Kentucky and the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech went toe to toe with those same Hilltoppers.
I am curious as to how the psyche is for the MTSU players. After all, they completely unraveled against Jacksonville State, in an epic collapse. Are they mentally bogged down and demoralized?
The Blue Raiders have some glaring issues when it comes to the offensive line. Lately it has been jailbreak city.
Look for Vattiato to be running for his life as LT just pins their ears back and invade the pocket. I do think that Nick Vattiato can work his magic here and there given that he has a lot of tools in the toolbox. To win this game he is going to need to be Superman out there.
Tyre Shelton is the go-to, bell cow running back for the Bulldogs. He is averaging 7.5 yards a pop on the ground. He has 436 yards on 58 carries to go with five touchdown runs.
This has all the makings of a sloppy, ugly battle. Again, I do not think that MTSU should be perceived as the favorite. It will be tight going into the fourth quarter, but look for Louisiana Tech to pull away late
Louisiana Tech 38
MTSU 21
Rickey Fuquay: 5-1 on the season for predictions
Jacksonville State scored 31 unanswered points to help erase a 16-point halftime deficit and knock off Middle Tennessee 45 to 30 this past Wednesday at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.
The Blue Raiders continue Conference USA play with another midweek matchup against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.Both of these teams are in the Top 5 in C-USA in yards per game on offense.
The big question is can MT take care of the ball for 60 minutes unlike this past Wednesday. Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Jack Turner will outdeul each other; however Turner and the Bulldogs' offense will come up clutch in the final two minutes.
This should be a seesaw affair that goes down to the wire. I do not think that MTSU will completely fold, but I think that Louisiana Tech has more offensive ammunition. Tech gets a late sore and Bulldogs win.
Louisiana Tech 28
MTSU 21