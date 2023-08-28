Game week is finally upon us. The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders head down to Tuscaloosa to face the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium.





Publisher Matthew Dossett: 0-0 on the season

The season opener is here and you probably couldn't have slated a tougher road matchup than the Crimson Tide of Alabama.

The line is currently -39 in favor of Alabama. This game is and probably should be perceived as a body bag game. One thing working in MT's corner is the fact that Alabama's quarterback situation is not entirely hashed out. It may be musical chairs when it comes to the Alabama quarterback rotation, at least early on.

I expect Nick Vattiao to get the nod at the starting quarterback spot, and he honestly could be going into the lion's den that is Bryant-Denny Stadium. Can he be poised with 100k fans screaming their heads off? Will he have ample time in the pocket to connect on quality throws?

To be honest, I believe that 39 is a lofty number for Alabama to cover. I do not think that Alabama and Nick Saban are going to run up the score and light up the scoreboard in the name of style points.

If you are MT, I think you sell out to stifle the run game, making the QB defeat you. Call me crazy, but I think MT does this and the strategy pays off early on. Look for the score to be respectable at halftime.

In the end, MTSU does not have the horses to hang with Alabama for 60 minutes. Look for this game to go off the rails for MT late in the contest, but again, I do not think Bama covers.

Alabama 49

Middle Tennessee State 17



