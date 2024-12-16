Signee Spotlight: Otto Van Rensburg

GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett, caught up with him, getting his take on his recruitment, but also some off the field, fun questions.

Otto Van Rensburg is one of three offensive linemen that signed for Middle Tennessee State out of the high school ranks. There is Kyle Larkin, Bo Bryan and Otto Van Rensburg. Van Rensburg committed to MTSU back in the Summer, specifically July 12.

It is cliche, but it is true. football games are typically won or lost in the trenches.

Van Rensburg said that there was a particular moment when he knew that he wanted to become a Blue Raider. "I knew I wanted to be a Blue Raider when I came up up to campus and took a tour," he said.

"I was really able to see my self going there. I was also able to talk to a few of the players and that just made me want to play at MTSU even more."

There was one primary reason for liking MT so much. "MTSU was on top just cause of their proximity to home," he said.

Van Rensburg said there was one other team that had his attention, but in the end, MTSU won out.

"WKU was in the picture for sure but I talked with my family, coaches, and friends and decided MTSU was gonna be better for me as a person and player."

Van Rensburg mentioned that he has his eyes set on where he will play at MT.

"I plan on playing anywhere in the interior offensive line," he said.

The big fella was adamant that Coach Mason is the right coach for him.

"I like that Coach Mason stayed consistent during my recruitment and showed he actually wanted me to play for him, even when he was at Vanderbilt he recruited me."

Van Rensburg said that he will embrace the team player role and will do whatever the coaches want of him.

"I think I’ll be able to fit anywhere MTSU needs me even if that’s on the other side of the ball," he said.

Dossett and Van Rensburg switched gears, turning to off the field subjects.When asked whether he preferred McDonalds or Wendy's, Van Rensburg said "Wendy's 100 percent." When asked what his go-to gas station gas station snack is he said "Coke Zero and Jalapeño Cheetos.

He chose 5 guys burgers over shake shack, but part of that was because he has never been to Shake Shack.

When questioned whether he prefers boneless or traditional wings he said "Depends on the place, I’m take traditional most times though."