Blue Raider bats mash in midweek victory over Lipscomb

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – The Blue Raiders dropped its weekend series against the FIU Panthers but came into Tuesday looking to bounce back against an in-state opponent, the Lipscomb Bisons. The MTSU offense lit up the Lipscomb pitching staff to the tune of 14 runs and 18 hits on its way to a midweek victory by a score of 14-9.

“We did a good job offensively; it got us out front, allowed us to get some guys innings under their belt, and gave us a little leeway. It’s [Lipscomb] a quality ball club that’s played a tough schedule, and they’ll swing the bats if you don’t get in good counts,” said MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers. “We’ll take it for sure. We had a couple of guys that were locked in offensively, and tonight, we needed that because we didn’t pitch very well.”

Brett Rogers started the first inning with a one-out single after Eston Snider lined out to Lipscomb pitcher Cameron Guise to begin the frame. The Blue Raiders put together three consecutive hits after Rogers’ single, including a two-run double by Brett Vondohlen, to get MTSU on the board first.

Keaton Ray and Vondohlen would advance into scoring position with one out following a wild pitch. Matt Wolfe would continue the big inning with an RBI single up the middle of the infield to put two more runs in the scoring column. Jaxon Junnila came to the plate as Middle nearly batted around in the first but lined out to end the inning after Bisons shortstop Kai Holm made a leaping catch to rob MTSU of anything else.

Landen Burch couldn’t locate his pitches in the top of the second inning, walking two batters with just one out. The Bisons found some offensive success with back-to-back singles to score a pair of runs and cut the Blue Raider lead in half. Brady Miller tried to keep that trend going with a single into right field, but Rogers fired a bullet to home plate and was able to nab the Lipscomb runner for the third out of the frame.

Cooper Clapp walked to begin the bottom of the inning but would not stay on base long after Rogers launched a ball barely over the left-field wall for a two-run shot.

“We always work on backside hitting with two outs. That pitcher had a bit of sink to his ball, and he lived on the outer half of the zone,” says Rogers. “So, I just tried to go with it. The angle was right, and the ball flew out.”