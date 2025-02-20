Series Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson

MTSU baseball (1-3) dropped its midweek game on Tuesday but is now preparing for the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3), who will be in Murfreesboro for a three-game set this weekend. Both have started the campaign slowly, with Middle Tennessee dropping a pair of tough games to Bowling Green in the opening series and the Knights still looking for their first win of 2025.
This series will allow both clubs to figure things out and potentially get their seasons back on track.
Scouting Report
They did not play a midweek game, but the Knights’ offense was poor against UNC-Asheville, batting .271, scoring 14 runs (No. 209 in the nation), and not hitting a home run. But one player in the FDU lineup could be a threat to MTSU pitchers, true freshman Johnathan Gomez, who batted .615 with three extra-base hits and three RBI on opening weekend. The Coral Springs, Florida native is a good contact bat with solid speed on the base paths and the lone bright spot in this FDU offense.
On the mound, it’s not much better for Fairleigh Dickinson. Its team ERA sits at 8.25, with all three-weekend starters giving up at least two runs in under three innings, and its Friday starter Chris Mattioli giving up seven earned in three frames. However, the bullpen has four good pieces in Ethan Rembish, Ian Barrett, Logan Magdits, and Stephen Proko, who combined for a 1.50 ERA and nine punchouts through 12 innings of work.
Even with a rough outing against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, the Blue Raiders have batted .315 as a team and average nearly nine runs a game. Middle Tennessee should be able to dominate FDU pitching with the firepower of Eston Snider, Tyler Minnick, Matt Wolfe, and others.
The question for MTSU is about its bullpen. Starting pitchers Trace Phillips, Chandler Alderman, and Drew Horn hold a 1.71 ERA through their first appearances, but the pen has allowed 21 of the team's 24 earned runs in four games.
What to Look For
The biggest thing I’m looking for this weekend is the Middle Tennessee relievers and how they perform after imploding last Saturday and giving up 12 runs to Alabama on Tuesday.
This team will go as far as the bullpen takes them with one of the best offenses in Conference USA and a good starting rotation. There’s talent in that room too; it’s not like they’re scrubs. The ceiling for this team is an NCAA Regional, and the floor is another 20-36 season, with most of it riding on pitching. It’s premature to have serious concerns this early into the season, but after the last two years, it’s something to monitor until it gets fixed.
Three Keys to Victory
· Get The Offense Back on Track
The Blue Raider bats had a stellar opening weekend, scoring 33 runs, but could only manage two against the Crimson Tide. Although Alabama has a good pitching staff, MTSU struggled and needs to get back on track.
They’ll have an opportunity to do just that this weekend against an inferior pitching staff.
· Build On the Starting Pitching Success from Last Week
Phillips and Horn were fantastic last weekend, tossing 12 total innings of one-run ball. Alderman had a frustrating outing, but the All-CUSA pitcher will figure it out. All three must build on their first starts to get in an early rhythm and help the Blue Raider ‘pen out.
· Eliminate The Simple Mistakes
Middle Tennessee did a good job defensively against Alabama and did not record any errors, but they lost the series finale against Bowling Green mainly off mistakes in the field. MTSU must continue that trend from the last game and play mistake-free baseball to be their best version.
The weekend set begins on Friday, with Game 1 starting at 3 p.m. and the other two beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The probable starting pitchers are Phillips, Alderman, and Horn.