Series Preview: Fairleigh Dickinson

The Blue Raiders celebrate a home run. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

MTSU baseball (1-3) dropped its midweek game on Tuesday but is now preparing for the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3), who will be in Murfreesboro for a three-game set this weekend. Both have started the campaign slowly, with Middle Tennessee dropping a pair of tough games to Bowling Green in the opening series and the Knights still looking for their first win of 2025. This series will allow both clubs to figure things out and potentially get their seasons back on track.

Scouting Report

They did not play a midweek game, but the Knights’ offense was poor against UNC-Asheville, batting .271, scoring 14 runs (No. 209 in the nation), and not hitting a home run. But one player in the FDU lineup could be a threat to MTSU pitchers, true freshman Johnathan Gomez, who batted .615 with three extra-base hits and three RBI on opening weekend. The Coral Springs, Florida native is a good contact bat with solid speed on the base paths and the lone bright spot in this FDU offense. On the mound, it’s not much better for Fairleigh Dickinson. Its team ERA sits at 8.25, with all three-weekend starters giving up at least two runs in under three innings, and its Friday starter Chris Mattioli giving up seven earned in three frames. However, the bullpen has four good pieces in Ethan Rembish, Ian Barrett, Logan Magdits, and Stephen Proko, who combined for a 1.50 ERA and nine punchouts through 12 innings of work. Even with a rough outing against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, the Blue Raiders have batted .315 as a team and average nearly nine runs a game. Middle Tennessee should be able to dominate FDU pitching with the firepower of Eston Snider, Tyler Minnick, Matt Wolfe, and others. The question for MTSU is about its bullpen. Starting pitchers Trace Phillips, Chandler Alderman, and Drew Horn hold a 1.71 ERA through their first appearances, but the pen has allowed 21 of the team's 24 earned runs in four games.

Eston Snider batting against Bowling Green. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

What to Look For

The biggest thing I’m looking for this weekend is the Middle Tennessee relievers and how they perform after imploding last Saturday and giving up 12 runs to Alabama on Tuesday. This team will go as far as the bullpen takes them with one of the best offenses in Conference USA and a good starting rotation. There’s talent in that room too; it’s not like they’re scrubs. The ceiling for this team is an NCAA Regional, and the floor is another 20-36 season, with most of it riding on pitching. It’s premature to have serious concerns this early into the season, but after the last two years, it’s something to monitor until it gets fixed.

Three Keys to Victory