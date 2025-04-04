Penn State guard transfer Jahvin Carter returns to home state, picks MTSU

Middle Tennessee has landed their first incoming player from the transfer portal this offseason in former Penn State guard Jahvin Carter. He averaged just two points per game as a true freshman playing behind a veteran standout, but boasts a bit of a high school pedigree last recruiting cycle.

Last offseason, Carter committed to and signed with Penn State over Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee after a stong career at in-state ALCOA. Now, he returns to his home state. He has three years of eligibility to use in Murfreesboro.