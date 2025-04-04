Penn State guard transfer Jahvin Carter returns to home state, picks MTSU

Middle Tennessee has landed their first incoming player from the transfer portal this offseason in former Penn State guard Jahvin Carter. He averaged just two points per game as a true freshman playing behind a veteran standout, but boasts a bit of a high school pedigree last recruiting cycle.
Last offseason, Carter committed to and signed with Penn State over Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee after a stong career at in-state ALCOA. Now, he returns to his home state. He has three years of eligibility to use in Murfreesboro.
This season as a true freshman, Carter was stuck behind veteran point guard Ace Baldwin who averaged seven assists. With a point guard that is a top-50 recruit coming in next season, Carter left looking for a better opportunity to showcase his talents.
That brought him back to Murfreesboro, where he is no stranger, winning two state championships in the Murphy Center as ALCOA's star scorer.
He had an ultra-productive high school career, recording over 3,000 points, 600 rebounds, and 500 assists. Now he looks to translate that production in a Blue Raiders uniform back in his home state of Tennessee.