MTSU baseball lands three on Preseason All-CUSA Team

MTSU utility player Trace Phillips (#3) warming up before an inning. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

We’re 14 days from the 2025 NCAA baseball season, and Conference USA voters have picked their Preseason All-CUSA Team. MTSU landed three players on the list, the most since joining CUSA in 2013.

Advertisement

Trace Phillips – UTIL

Trace Phillips pumped up after his triple against Western Kentucky. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Phillips is coming off a sensational freshman season where he batted .303 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, and a 111 wRC+ (T-3rd on the team). He was streaky on the mound but ended on a high note, allowing one or fewer runs in four of his final six appearances on the bump. He’s taken massive strides as a pitcher this offseason, getting better control of his stuff while adding some velocity to take his fastball to 97 mph. Phillips was named a top 100 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft, mainly because of his arm, which speaks to his level of development in the offseason. Phillips showed off his hard work in their Fall World Series, mashing a home run and tossing 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball with five strikeouts. The Tennessee native was one of the best players in the conference a year ago and is primed to have an even better season in 2025.

Chandler Alderman – LHP

Chandler Alderman awaits the sign from his catcher. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Alderman surprisingly burst onto the scene for the Blue Raiders in 2024. He started his collegiate career on opening weekend against Bowling Green, where he failed to record an out and gave up a run, then allowed five earned in 4 1/3 innings just two weeks later. However, as the season went along, he finally put it together and threw an 11-strikeout no-hitter against the Liberty Flames on March 23, 2024. From then on, he was exceptional in conference play, finishing with a 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings, earning a spot on the All-CUSA Second Team. The 6’6 Southpaw built off that success and looked even better in the fall, touching low 90s on his fastball with some disgusting off-speed stuff. He’s the ace on this Blue Raider squad, and if he can put together a consistent season, the Poplar Grove, Illinois native could see himself on many 2026 MLB Draft lists.

Eston Snider – OF

Eston Snider slides into second base during the Blue Raider World Series. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.