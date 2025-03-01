St. Bonaventure dominates MTSU in a 13-3 mercy rule

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Following a 1-3 start, MTSU came into Saturday riding a five-game winning streak and attempting to make it six against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. The Blue Raiders had Chandler Alderman on the bump, but after many fielding errors and little run support due to a masterclass from the Bonnies’ pitcher, MT was run-ruled 13-3. Ending its longest win streak since 2023 and put them at 6-4 on the year.

St. Bonaventure got on the board first after Alderman gave up a pair of hits and a fielding error from Hayden Miller that allowed two runs to score. He would get out of trouble with a strikeout to end the frame, but the Bonnies would already put some pressure on MTSU.

Alderman would only surrender two singles the next inning, but after two more fielding errors, the Bonnies would tack on another pair of runs. Middle Tennessee could not answer in the bottom of the second, going 1-2-3. All by way of the strikeout.

More careless fielding scored three runs in the third for St. Bonaventure, putting them up 7-0 with none of the runs earned. Alderman gave up a leadoff single to begin the fourth and was pulled for Jonny Stevens.

The southpaw would finish his day going three frames, allowing no earned runs, and striking out two Bonnies.

Stevens did a good job and retired all three batters but gave up a leadoff home run to Harrison Kaufman in the fifth and was pulled for Jack Fortner, who gave up another run. Extending the Bonnie lead to 9-0.

Brett Vondohlen collected a leadoff single to start the bottom half of the inning. He would advance to third base on a Nathan Brewer single and throwing error, then scored on a Kenny McKinley RBI groundout to put MTSU on the board.

The Bonnies would tack on two more runs in the sixth and seventh to put the run rule in effect if MTSU couldn’t counter.

Tyler Minnick reached second on a throwing error, followed by two consecutive outs, which gave Middle Tennessee one to work with. McKinley ripped a double down the left-field line to score Minnick. Brett Rogers would get his first hit of the day, an RBI single up the middle to score McKinley.

The Blue Raiders continued to make noise as Cale Vinson reached on an error, and then Clay Badylak walked to load the bases. Eston Snider walked up to the plate, trying to extend the game to engineer a comeback potentially.

Snider swung on the first pitch and drove the ball deep into left field. It looked like it had enough and would be a grand slam, but it was caught at the wall. Evaporating any comeback Middle had in mind and ending the game in a run-rule, 13-3.