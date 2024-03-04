It has been no secret that the new coaching staff led by Derek Mason want to have a strong running game to rely on. This mindset has carried over to the recruiting aspect, where the staff has offered a handful of running backs in the 2025 cycle. One of those offers was sent to a local product in Montgomery Bell Academy's Brooklen Davis.
Davis talked about his recruitment with GoMiddle.
"I was very excited when I received the offer. It was a great moment for me and the family to receive that information from Coach Lowry," he said.
Davis is no stranger to Middle Tennessee and the new coaching staff, as he recently visited for the first Junior Day event under Derek Mason.
"The visit went well. It was very informative on how the staff intended to enter next season. They were ready to put in the work and won't shy away from anything. That caught my eye for sure."
After taking a visit and receiving an offer, he came to know what the staff at Middle Tennessee likes and what he can bring to the table.
"As many others do, the MTSU staff took notice of how hard I run every play and the diverse skills I bring out of the backfield," he said to GoMiddle.
During that process, he has started to become familiar with the aforementioned Calvin Lowry. The new running backs coach had a clear message for the rising senior.
"He just told me to keep working hard and to keep growing as a man and player."
As he continues to hear from different programs, he is looking to take Coach Lowry's advice and grow as a leader and player.
"My main goal for my senior year is to lead my team to state and win. Personally, I want to accomplish a 2,000-yard season with 20 touchdowns and earn the Mr. Football award."
This mindset comes following a junior season where the talented Davis posted nearly 1,900 all-purpose yards for MBA.
As he continues to produce, schools will continue to look his way, including Middle Tennessee who is already one of the schools in contact with the tailback the most.