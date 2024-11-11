Bye Week Assessment

Prior to the 2024 campaign, I was under the impression that the MTSU Blue Raiders would be a 6-6 ball club and would be a team that ultimately would be putting on their bowling shoes. Well, there are two regular season games left on the docket and bowl eligibility is completely off of the table, considering MTSU has three wins against seven losses. This week the Blue Raiders are in the midst of a bye week, with a home contest versus NMSU and a road contest at FIU to conclude the season. Regardless, this season so far has proven to me that the team has a ways to go. Now is the time for my overall thoughts as we are in an open week.







It Is Not The End Of The World I have said it before, and I will say it once again. The sky is not falling for the Middle Tennessee State football program. Look, I fully understand why there is a large disgruntled faction that is clamoring for better results week in and week out. You have to take into consideration the state the program was in when head man Coach Derek Mason took the helm. It is not like he was handed the keys to a Ferrari and told not to wreck it. This is and always has been a three to four year rebuild. Last season, with Coach Rick Stockstill commanding the ship, MTSU managed just four victories against eight losses. If MTSU finishes with a bang winning against NMSU and FIU on the road, the Blue Raiders will have eclipsed last year's win mark. On a side note, I do think that MTSU can win the last two. ESPN gives MT a 72.9 percent chance to beats NMSU and a 26.8 percent chance to beat FIU. Again, fans that have been clamoring for more wins need to put things into perspective. Derek Mason needs to be given ample time to put his own stamp on the program and shape the program as he says fit.







Recruit, Recruit, Recruit Despite predicting that the Blue Raiders would scratch and claw their way to a bowl game, I have and still maintain that this should be a three to four season rebuild for Mason and crew. There are some absolute glaring deficiencies with the roster, and even though Mason brought in a bunch of new guys in the offseason, the holes on the roster are undeniable. One major issue has been play inside the trenches, mainly with the offensive line. Simply put, the offensive line is causing fans to pull their hair out this season.mThere is one way to fix this predicament. Coach Mason needs to recruit his tail off. Make no bones about it, Mason definitely has the recruiting ball rolling in the right direction. The Blue Raiders boast one of the better classes in CUSA and currently have 16 guys committed and in the boat. MTSU has a handful of prospects deemed to be three star talents, and this is coming from Rivals, where they don't just hand out three star ratings like candy. Circling, back to the trenches, MTSU has guys in the 2025 class currently committed that are big and talented. Take local product Archie Roseman for example. The big fella picked MT over SEC program Vanderbilt. Defensive lineman Anthony Smith had a host of power conference offers. I mentioned the issues on the O-line, and how the staff is addressing those concerns. There are currently three projected offensive linemen in the 2025 class. There is Rockvale native, Bo Bryan, Ravenwood High product Kyle Larkin, and Otto Van Rensburg out of Sevierville. There is no shortage of offensive talents in the class, too. There are skill receivers like Ben Hubbard and Neo Clifton, who are game breakers. I think if MTSU stacks three straight recruiting classes like the one they are currently assembling, they will absolutely be in business.