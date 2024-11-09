INSTANT ANALYSIS: Liberty beats MTSU 37-17, knocks Raiders out of bowl race

Terry Wilkins hauls in a touchdown reception (Photo by MT Athletics)

Murfreesboro, Tenn -- Middle Tennessee has officially eliminated itself from contention for a bowl game. They fell to Liberty 37-17 to drop to 3-7 on the season. The theme of this game continued to be the lack of execution when it mattered most and it cost them the game against one of the premier teams in Conference-USA this afternoon.

Execution remains a major problem

Dumb penalties, poor tackling angles, and multiple turnovers. It's another game, but the story is the same for this Middle Tennessee game. You just can not expect to beat teams like Liberty while also beating yourself. The Blue Raiders had 11 penalties for 108 yards throughout the game, and the team could just not get out of their own way, and it cost them dearly.

Defense struggled to stop the run

The defense put forth poor angles and team defense in their poor attempts to stop the dynamic rushing attack that Liberty boasts. The Flames ended the game with over 300 yards on the ground and around seven yards per carry. Simply put this defense front does not possess the size or physicality to establish their presence against the bigger and better rushing attacks of the conference.

Second-quarter woes cost this team again

Liberty scored 20 of their 37 points for the game in the second quarter, capitalizing off constant mistakes by the Blue Raiders. This has seemed to be a common theme for Middle Tennessee opponents. MTSU has been able to start off fast but then dissolve as the talent disparity becomes evident. This has been the quarter where this team loses games during this season.

Hayes Sutton steps up in Omari Kelly absence

With Omari Kelly and Gamarion Carter out at receiver, someone was going to have to step up. While it was done by committee, Hayes Sutton was one to step up and come through in important situations. For the game, he recorded three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. While the stats might not be gaudy, he came through at times when it mattered. While Sutton had some nice moments, it was evident that this unit sorely missed Kelly.

What's Next?