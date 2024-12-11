Legacy transfer target Austin Gentle planning to visit MTSU

Harvard center transfer Austin Gentle looks to take a visit to MTSU soon (Harvard Football)

It is no secret that Middle Tennessee is in the market for someone who can snap the ball up front to help the offense appropriately run and the transfer portal had a strong target with connections to the program become available in Harvard transfer Austin Gentle. Gentle appeared in 30 games over the last three seasons and was graded as the second-best center in the nation at the FCS level according to PFF.

As mentioned earlier, he has an intriguing connection to the Blue Raiders as his father, TJ, played linebacker at Middle Tennessee. With one brother playing at Tennessee and another shining at McCallie High School in Chattanooga, MTSU could offer a homecoming for the talented portal prospect in a variety of ways. "[Playing at the same place as my dad] is definitely something I will take into consideration," he told GoMiddle. "Football means so much to me and my family. My dad played at MTSU, my twin brother and I played at Harvard, Carson is currently playing at the University of Tennessee, and the youngest, Cooper, is still playing at McCallie and will be a baller at the next level. Getting to continue playing at a place like MTSU would be a continuation of that and would be a place closer to home."

Finding out you have earned an opportunity to follow in your father's footsteps is always enticing and has MTSU squarely on the transfer's radar. "I spoke with Coach Baer Hunter and Coach Kendall Simmons earlier this week. I had great conversations with them both. I am very excited to learn more about MTSU." His quality experience, earning all-conference honors in a talented Ivy League twice, have made him a target for a long list of programs. As conversations with the positions coaches at Middle Tennessee took place, they talked with Gentle about what caught their attention when watching his game and what he could bring to Murfreesboro "They said they loved my tape and physicality, valued my years of Division I experience starting at guard and center and encouraged me to be part of something great at MTSU. "