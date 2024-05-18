When Derek Mason was announced as the new ball coach for the Blue Raiders, the new head man vowed to make in-state recruiting a priority. Let's not sugar coat it and skate around it, the last staff could have certainly done a better job putting emphasis on locking down in-state recruiting. Simply put the new staff had an issue staring them in the face. First up on the recruiting itinerary was to put the clamps down and reel in not just kids from the state of Tennessee, but even more, the local crop right in their backyard of Murfreesboro.

2025 Offensive Line Commit Bo Bryan

Upon being hired, the new staff dove into the recruiting waters head first. The majority of the guys they signed from the high school and junior college ranks, inked on the dotted line during the December signing period. That meant that Coach Derek Mason and crew had to adjust on the fly, assembling a class for 2024. When the dust for the 2024 settled, there were over 20 high school and junior college prospects that opted to head to Murfreesboro and become Blue Raiders by the February Signing Day. Out of the 20 plus signees, five of those guys were from the state of Tennessee, most of which being from Middle Tennessee. Jason Overton is a 6'2, 290 pound lineman out of Metro Nashville school Pearl Cohn. Zeion Simpson Smith is another guy from Pearl Cohn High. He is an edge guy, with a height around 6'1 and weight surpassing the 235 pound mark. Ashton Jones is a tailback for perennial Murfreesboro powerhouse, Oakland High School. Grant Chadwick is a kicking specialist out of Tullahoma and Jackson Lowe is an athlete out of Brentwood High.





2024 Signee Jackson Lowe