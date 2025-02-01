Fast-rising defensive lineman AJ Westfield adds new offer from MTSU

With that being said, every offer sent out to prospects along the defensive front will be important to monitor. This week as coaches went on the road, assistant A.J. Reisig extended an offer the way of versatile Cleveland High School defensive lineman AJ Westfield .

As a coaching staff attempts to rebuild a college football program, the third recruiting class is vital to its long-term success. If Derek Mason and Co. want that trend to work in their favor, they must land a versatile and disruptive class of defensive linemen to take the defense to the necessary level.

"It was a good conversation. We talked for a little and basically got to know each other a little and what MTSU is all about."

At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Westfield has the frame to be moved on either side of the nose tackle in the Middle Tennessee's three-man front. While he boasts a massive frame, he also has an attractive combination of athletic tools to work with that allow him tobe disruptive no matter the offensive lineman he is matched up with.

"Coach Reisig said they liked my get-off," the defensive lineman told GoMiddle.

As he continues to work towards putting all those tools together to use on the field, he burst onto the scene with an all-state junior season. In 10 games this year, he put forth 90 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.