When you think of Derek Mason, the first thing your mind comes to is defense. To have the top-end defense he is known for, the defensive line has to generate pressure up front. After having a great unit ravaged by the transfer portal and graduation, this season's group will have a lot to prove. While there is talent in the group, getting someone with starting experience in the transfer portal could provide a boost to the unit and the staff did just that, bringing defensive end Richard Kinley II back to Murfreesboro after he had transferred to Memphis following the coaching change.

Last season, as a fifth-year senior, Kinley was an important part of a premier defensive line, working his way into the rotation to play in nine games and start five of them. He finished the year with 20 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and broke up three passes as well.

As he continued to get better throughout the year, he was named the team's defensive player of the week twice.

Now he's "back home" in Murfreesboro, looking to help shore up the defensive line and bring pressure from the defensive end position.

When the defensive lineman first entered the portal, he was a highly sought-after talent receiving offers from programs like Michigan State and Memphis. As Derek Mason and company look to shore up the trenches, Kinley will go a long way in helping veteran coach Vernon Hargreaves build a formidable front.