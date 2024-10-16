Defense reigns supreme in victory over Kennesaw State

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee football was in a must-win game Tuesday night when the Kennesaw State Owls came to the ‘Boro. Having lost five games in a row, many in embarrassing fashion, it was time for the Blue Raiders to get a win to keep their bowl game hopes alive.

The Middle offense struggled mightily all night and had to lean on something that had been a significant issue for the entire season, the defense. After defensive coordinator Brian Stewart moved up to the box, there was anticipation about what difference it would make, but it paid off in a big way.

The defense came to the rescue in a dominant showing, as MT would get that first CUSA win of the year in a barnburner, 14-2.

“We got the first conference win today and needed it badly. I think our guys learned a lot about themselves tonight,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “Nick Vattiato woke up at 2 AM dead sick, and I didn’t think he would play, but we couldn’t stop him from not playing. It was a ‘mind your business’ type game tonight, and I thought we did that; everyone did their job.”

After a quick four-play drive, MTSU was forced to punt to the Owls, and even though it was a solid punt, KSU would start with a bang. A 60-yard run by Qua Ashley and a 13-yard run by Michael Benefield would put Kennesaw inside the Blue Raider 10-yard line. However, Middle Tennessee would stand firm and force a turnover-on-down at their two-yard line.

The excitement from a big stop would last about 60 seconds, as the Owls would force a safety on the first play of Middle’s drive. After a three-and-out by the Blue Raider D, they would get it back inside their 20-yard line.

MTSU finally found a pulse offensively as they methodically made their way down the field, and after Holden Willis hauled in a 20-yard pass, Jekail Middlebrook walked into paydirt from a yard out.

Two drives later, the Owls would put together a great job and found themselves inside the MTSU red zone. Khalib Johnson dropped back and threw a good pass on a fade route, but it was intercepted by Marvae Myers to keep the defensive shutout intact.

Just a few minutes later, the same scenario would come up. The ball was inside MT territory, just a few minutes to go, and the score was 7-2. Johnson saw a matchup that he liked, so he let it fly toward the Kennesaw State sideline, but De’Arre McDonald read the coverage well and intercepted the quarterback to give his offense the ball

McDonald has missed most of the season due to injury but made critical plays against Louisiana Tech and now the Owls of Kennesaw State.

“It was so satisfying. After I caught it, I got up and screamed, ‘I got it, I got it, I got it,’ and I’ve waited for that,” McDonald said about his interception post-injury rehab. “When it happened, I was like, ‘I worked for that,’ I earned it, and I’m glad I could do it to help the team.”