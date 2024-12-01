BREAKING: MTSU WR Omari Kelly intends to enter transfer portal

Middle Tennessee star wide receiver Omari Kelly intends to enter the transfer portal, GoMiddle has learned. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Kelly was in his first year at MTSU following his departure from Auburn in December 2023. The junior receiver had a breakout season for the Blue Raiders, where he caught 53 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.

The 6’0, 180lb wideout was Coach Derek Mason’s first transfer following his hire in December. Kelly had a good summer where he earned his way onto the depth chart as WR1 but started his Blue Raider career slowly.

The Alabama native put up just 46 yards on five catches in his first two games before exploding against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers for 269 yards and three house calls. After establishing himself as a legit receiver against the ‘Tops, he racked up 494 yards in his next five contests.