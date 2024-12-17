BREAKING: Juco offensive lineman Quentin Butler picks MTSU

Versatile JUCO interior offensive lineman Quentin Butler commits to MTSU (Butler)

Middle Tennessee stays hot on the recruiting trail as they add depth to the interior of the offensive line by way of Dodge City C.C. standout Quentin Butler. The new commit chose the Blue Raiders over six other programs. "I chose MTSU because of the amazing people to talk to on anything, including football, and I believe in what they're preaching," he told GoMiddle.

Butler was an attractive prospect from the start. He could play all three spots along the interior of the offensive line, offering lineup flexibility in a unit that is looking to establish more depth moving forward. That weekend's official visit boosted Butler's confidence in picking Middle Tennessee as his family was able to join him in interacting with coaches such as offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and offensive line coach Kendall Simmons. "Watching how much they interacted with my family and myself. Plus, multiple conversations with coaches and people around there just motivated me to see they want the best interests in me, and that’s to be successful in life and football."