BREAKING: Juco offensive lineman Quentin Butler picks MTSU

Middle Tennessee stays hot on the recruiting trail as they add depth to the interior of the offensive line by way of Dodge City C.C. standout Quentin Butler. The new commit chose the Blue Raiders over six other programs.
"I chose MTSU because of the amazing people to talk to on anything, including football, and I believe in what they're preaching," he told GoMiddle.
Butler was an attractive prospect from the start. He could play all three spots along the interior of the offensive line, offering lineup flexibility in a unit that is looking to establish more depth moving forward.
That weekend's official visit boosted Butler's confidence in picking Middle Tennessee as his family was able to join him in interacting with coaches such as offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and offensive line coach Kendall Simmons.
"Watching how much they interacted with my family and myself. Plus, multiple conversations with coaches and people around there just motivated me to see they want the best interests in me, and that’s to be successful in life and football."
While the junior college transfer might see snaps as a center, don't let that fool you. At 6 feet 4 inches, he is a big offensive lineman and he uses his size to be a powerful presence inside and effectively shuts down defensive linemen's attempts to penetrate the backfield, which caught the coaches' attention.
"They loved that I was a bully on the field and very athletic and able to play multiple positions," he said.
The Blue Raiders will be rebuilding a lot of the depth chart for next season, and that will start up front in the trenches. Butler will immediately boost the revamp with his size and versatility along the inside of the unit and his collegiate experience. He will have two seasons and a redshirt to use in Murfreesboro.