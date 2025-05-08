Blue Raiders to honor three on Senior Day

It's hard to believe, but the 2025 college baseball season is nearly over. This means it's time to celebrate the seniors who have worked exceptionally hard throughout their baseball journey. Middle Tennessee had a relatively large senior class last year, but will only have three this year. Ethan Imbimbo, Will Jenkins, and Eston Snider are the trio of graduates whom the Blue Raiders will honor this weekend against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
The three have very different stories, but they've all been contributors for MTSU this season, with Snider being a four-year starter.
Eston Snider – OF
The All-CUSA outfielder graduated from Fred J. Page High School in Franklin, Tenn., where he was a standout on the football and baseball fields. Following his time there, he signed with the Blue Raiders, where he made an immediate impact during his freshman campaign. Snider played in 41 games with 23 starts, where he batted .305 with one home run, six extra-base hits, and eight RBIs before his season was cut short due to injury.
Snider rehabbed and came back even stronger. Through his next two years with Middle Tennessee, he would slug nine homers with 61 RBIs in 98 games.
Heading into his senior season, Snider looked to have his best statistical year while helping his team succeed. He would make his presence felt in the first series of 2025 against the Bowling Green State Falcons. While MTSU lost two out of three games, Snider batted 9-for-15 with an RBI. He followed it up with a monster series the next weekend against Fairleigh Dickinson, where the senior clubbed three long balls and drove in eight runs.
Overall, in his senior year, the star outfielder is slashing .344/.438/.510 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.
Will Jenkins – RHP
The Knoxville, Tenn., native played high school ball at Grace Christian Academy before signing with the Belmont Bruins. Through his first two years at Belmont, Jenkins had a 6.71 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. He suffered an injury and missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign to rehab, then entered the transfer portal.
He stayed close, committing to the MTSU Blue Raiders, where he would become a big piece of the bullpen. Jenkins debuted for Middle Tennessee on March 12, 2024, and tossed two innings of scoreless baseball against Southern Indiana. Following that outing, he would make several more appearances and end the 2024 season with a 1.98 ERA.
Now in his fifth and final season of college baseball, the right-handed hurler has taken on a much larger role. Jenkins has made 15 appearances with four starts, posting a 6.00 ERA with 28 punchouts across 42 frames.
Ethan Imbimbo – RHP
The ultimate team veteran, Imbimbo, has a unique journey that has involved traveling across the nation for baseball. He graduated from Exeter High School in New Hampshire before starting his collegiate career at Wofford. Imbimbo made four appearances in his true freshman campaign, compiling an 8.31 ERA, before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
He medically redshirted in 2021 and did not see any time. Then, he transferred to the University of Mount Olive for the 2022 season and redshirted again. Imbimbo finally returned to the mound in 2023, where he was a good arm out of the Trojan bullpen. He tossed 24 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts to eight walks.
He was moved into a starting role for the 2024 campaign and was rocky but showed promise. While he posted a 7.01 ERA and walked 30 batters, he also struck out 54 and surrendered 46 hits in 60 1/3 innings. Due to his two redshirts, Imbimbo had a sixth year of baseball remaining and would transfer to MTSU.
In his final season, the graduate student has been a regular out of the bullpen for MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers. Imbimbo has made 16 appearances, compiling a 6.23 ERA with 30 strikeouts to 11 walks.
His longest outing of the year came against North Alabama on April 8, where he tossed 5 2/3 frames, fanning a career-high 13 batters.
While all weekend will be memorable for the three players, Sunday will be Senior Day, with a pregame celebration for Snider, Jenkins, and Imbimbo. First pitch for the Sunday contest is 1 p.m.