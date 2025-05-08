Blue Raiders to honor three on Senior Day

Blue Raiders standing for The Star-Spangled Banner. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

It's hard to believe, but the 2025 college baseball season is nearly over. This means it's time to celebrate the seniors who have worked exceptionally hard throughout their baseball journey. Middle Tennessee had a relatively large senior class last year, but will only have three this year. Ethan Imbimbo, Will Jenkins, and Eston Snider are the trio of graduates whom the Blue Raiders will honor this weekend against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The three have very different stories, but they've all been contributors for MTSU this season, with Snider being a four-year starter.

Eston Snider rounds third on his home run. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Eston Snider – OF

The All-CUSA outfielder graduated from Fred J. Page High School in Franklin, Tenn., where he was a standout on the football and baseball fields. Following his time there, he signed with the Blue Raiders, where he made an immediate impact during his freshman campaign. Snider played in 41 games with 23 starts, where he batted .305 with one home run, six extra-base hits, and eight RBIs before his season was cut short due to injury. Snider rehabbed and came back even stronger. Through his next two years with Middle Tennessee, he would slug nine homers with 61 RBIs in 98 games. Heading into his senior season, Snider looked to have his best statistical year while helping his team succeed. He would make his presence felt in the first series of 2025 against the Bowling Green State Falcons. While MTSU lost two out of three games, Snider batted 9-for-15 with an RBI. He followed it up with a monster series the next weekend against Fairleigh Dickinson, where the senior clubbed three long balls and drove in eight runs. Overall, in his senior year, the star outfielder is slashing .344/.438/.510 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

Will Jenkins gets pumped up after a strikeout. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Will Jenkins – RHP

The Knoxville, Tenn., native played high school ball at Grace Christian Academy before signing with the Belmont Bruins. Through his first two years at Belmont, Jenkins had a 6.71 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. He suffered an injury and missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign to rehab, then entered the transfer portal. He stayed close, committing to the MTSU Blue Raiders, where he would become a big piece of the bullpen. Jenkins debuted for Middle Tennessee on March 12, 2024, and tossed two innings of scoreless baseball against Southern Indiana. Following that outing, he would make several more appearances and end the 2024 season with a 1.98 ERA. Now in his fifth and final season of college baseball, the right-handed hurler has taken on a much larger role. Jenkins has made 15 appearances with four starts, posting a 6.00 ERA with 28 punchouts across 42 frames.

Ethan Imbimbo pitching. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Ethan Imbimbo – RHP