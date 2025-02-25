Blue Raiders survive at home against Austin Peay

Brett Rogers rounding third base on his way to score. Photo by MT Athletic Comunications.

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – MTSU baseball was on a hot streak after its series sweep over the weekend. Austin Peay was the next team in line, and it would not be easy as the Govs are an underrated mid-major team. Middle Tennessee came out hot and had a multi-run lead for most of the ballgame until a near disaster happened in the ninth, and they gave up three runs. However, the Blue Raiders stood firm and survived with a 10-9 victory, improving to 5-3. “We had to overcome some things today. We gave them a little bit, they gave us a bit, it was back and forth, but I thought we responded well,” says MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers. “We got sloppy at the end. Will Jenkins has it 99 out of 100 times, and today, he didn’t, so we went to Bryant Beranek to close the game. We had good at-bats when needed, and I thought we competed well. But I’d like to see us player cleaner and close it out better.” Eston Snider led the game off with a single, but MTSU couldn’t do anything with it and stranded the slugger at first base. Brett Rogers got on base with a one-out double to start the second inning, followed by a Hayden Miller homerun the next at-bat to put the Blue Raiders on the board first, 2-0. MTSU couldn’t get anything else going after recording two straight outs, but they would take the early lead. Austin Peay would answer the next half inning when they got runners at first and second with one out. The Govs would rattle off three consecutive hits and score a run on an error to plate four runs and take the lead. Landen Burch would be pulled mid-inning after 2 1/3 frames, allowing five hits and four runs. Cole Torbett would relieve him and get out of the jam with a double play. The Blue Raider offense didn’t let the APSU lead last for long. Matt Wolfe walked, and Brett Vondohlen reached on an error, followed by a Nathan Brewer double to score Wolfe. After a fielder’s choice where Vondohlen was tagged out on the third-base line, Brett Rogers delivered with a clutch two-run single up the middle of the infield, allowing the Blue Raiders to reclaim the lead 5-4.

Austin Peay put up another run at the top of the fifth to tie things up until Jonny Stevens came in and retired the final two batters of the inning. APSU had tied the game, but it again did not last long. Tyler Minnick laced a ball 108 mph through the middle of the infield to lead the inning off before Nathan Brewer mashed a ball over the trees in right field to put Middle Tennessee back on top. “My first at-bat, they threw me five sliders. The next at-bat, he threw me two more sliders, then the new pitcher who came in threw two more, so I had an approach for sure,” Brewer said. “I was trying to see it high because if you see that pitch low, you won’t hit it. So I looked for it high, and I got it.”

