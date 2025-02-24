2026 running back Lawrence Autry discusses new MTSU offer

Center Hill (Miss.) 2026 running back Lawrence Autry

As Middle Tennessee recently began to establish its recruiting board for the 2026 recruiting cycle, Center Hill (Miss.) running back Lawrence Autry was sent an offer. A strong season in which he recorded 1,376 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns has seen a handful of offers begin to come his way, including from the Blue Raiders. Following the offer, he caught up with GoMiddle to discuss his recruitment.

When he found out he had earned the offer from Middle Tennessee, he was talking to running backs coach Calvin Lowry. During that conversation, the two went over what MTSU could offer athletically and academically. "The conversation with Coach Lowry was a very long and detailed conversation about MTSU football program, and what MTSU had to offer academically. He also took the time to speak to me about my life personally," the tailback told GoMiddle. That conversation allowed the rising senior to get to know Lowry better. He was impressed and better understood how he could fit into the Blue Raider program. "Coach Lowry asked me about my goals, and he knew my answer, but Coach helped me think about my answer a little more and informed me how to set my goals. Coach Lowry told me that he loved how physical and hard I run. He also said he liked my quickness, my explosiveness, and most importantly, my vision and the way I see the gaps between the lines."

That vision aspect of Autry's game is something he takes great pride in. It allows the tailback to make the right decision quickly and when you add in his physicality and athleticism at his size, he can beat a potential tackler in a variety of ways. "I feel like my vision is the most important thing that I have on the field, and how I love to run through someone's face, not scared of contact. My reaction to things is very quick: if I have to run past you, I will. If I have to run through you, I will. If I have to take your ankles, I will."