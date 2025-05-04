Blue Raiders get swept in doubleheader, lose eighth CUSA series

Middle Tennessee baseball picked up a massive win on Friday to give them momentum and get back in the race to make the CUSA Tournament. They’d get two more cracks to make up ground in a Sunday doubleheader against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. While both games were competitive, the Blue Raiders could not win either, moving to 0-8 in conference play.

Game 1

Colin Kerrigan was hit hard to begin the game. Drew Collins collected a leadoff walk followed by back-to-back base hits, including a two-run double by Ace Williamson to give the Gamecocks an early lead. Two batters later, Grayson Ashe picked up an infield single that plated Williamson and extended the JSU lead to 3-0. Kerrigan would retire the final two batters of the frame on a lineout and strikeout to bring up the Blue Raider bats.

Middle Tennessee had an early mountain to climb, but it got to work quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Eston Snider picked up a leadoff single to put speed on the bases. Middle wouldn’t need his speed as Tyler Minnick came up with one out and blasted a two-run home run to cut the lead. A Keaton Ray two-out double would extend the inning, but a punchout of Matt Wolfe ended the first with Jax State leading 3-2.

Kerrigan started the third inning strong, striking out Williamson. But a walk and a fielding error by Wolfe quickly put a pair of Gamecocks on with one out. Silas Johnson got behind in the count at 0-2 but delivered with an RBI single into shallow center field to extend the lead, 4-2.

After a quick fourth inning, Kerrigan returned to the mound in the fifth to try and post another scoreless frame. He retired the first two batters by way of a strikeout and groundout, but then surrendered a walk to Ashe and a double to put a pair of runners in scoring position. He would be pulled for Ollie Akens after 4 2/3 innings of solid baseball, giving up three earned runs.

True freshman Matthew Cash came up to bat and delivered with a two-run single through the middle of the infield to give Jax State a comfortable 6-2 lead.

The bottom of the sixth was a quiet one aside from Brett Vondohlen’s solo home run, his 16th of the year, to trim the deficit. Heading into the final inning of the first game today, the Blue Raiders were down by three runs with very little time left.

Jax State went on a tear in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs on four hits to all but end this ballgame. Middle Tennessee had three outs to work with in the bottom of the frame, down 11-3. Brett Rogers did collect a one-out walk, but that would be all, as Hayden Miller and Cooper Clapp recorded outs to end the game. MTSU dropped this one 11-3 but had a chance to take the series with the game 2 starting 30 minutes later.

Game 2

MTSU star pitcher Drew Horn was a last-second scratch for the Blue Raiders, so Landen Burch would take his spot. The right-handed pitcher started the game off strong with back-to-back outs but would surrender a solo home run to Ace Williamson, giving Jax State the early lead. He would bounce back and force Brady Thomas to fly out, ending the frame.