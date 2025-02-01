2026 offensive guard Cooper Sherrod picks up MTSU offer

Collierville OL Cooper Sherrod.

The Blue Raiders are hitting the in-state recruiting trail hard, offering 2026 offensive lineman Cooper Sherrod on Wednesday. The 6’3, 300lb OL from Collierville High School is coming off a dominant season in which the Tennessee Sports Writers Association named him a TSSAA 6A All-State guard. Middle Tennessee just recently started following Sherrod, but O-line coach Kendall Simmons liked what he saw from the physical lineman and offered him on an in-school visit.

"Coach Simmons likes my attitude, nastiness in the trenches, how I finish plays and balance on my feet," said Sherrod. "I was impressed with how knowledgeable he was and how much wisdom he has from playing in the NFL. He gave me some great technical feedback, which resonates with me." Sherrod is an all-around lineman but excels in the run game with his ability to fire off the ball and bulldoze people to open running lanes for his backs. That is not to say he can't protect his quarterback on passing plays because he has good footwork and maintains balance to keep defenders away from his passer. He fits the mold of an MTSU O-lineman, hence Simmons' offer.