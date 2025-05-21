2026 DB Omari Bledsoe puts Middle Tennessee in his final two

Since spring practice has concluded, high school recruiting is at its busiest time of the year with athletes narrowing down their top schools, taking visits, and committing to programs. Stewarts Creek 2026 defensive back Omari Bledsoe listed his final two schools, and it included MTSU.
The 6'4, 180lb DB is one of the top players in Tennessee, rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals. Bledsoe holds 19 offers but took to Instagram and posted the two schools he was down to, Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State.
The Blue Raiders have been in contact with him for several months, but he finally picked up an offer from Middle on May 8. Since then, Bledsoe has frequently spoken with offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Brian Stewart and has built a connection with the two.
"I relate a lot to Coach Reeder because of his personality. He's got lots of humor, he's funny, and he's a calm coach. We've spoken a lot and built a great relationship," Bledsoe says. "We've been on the phone for an hour sometimes, just talking about life and how we're both doing. I've just started talking to Coach Stewart, but he's a funny coach and is still standing to build a great bond with me."
While he’s growing close with the MTSU coordinators, the lengthy DB has a long history with head coach Derek Mason. Several years ago, when Mason was the head coach at Vanderbilt, Bledsoe attended a Commodore camp with his two cousins and met the head man. The rising senior says he was immediately energetic when he first saw Mason.
His mother used to work at the university, so the defensive back grew up watching Commodore football games. Having a previous relationship with Mason and now talking regularly with both coordinators has helped him through the process, and he says it’s made his recruitment much easier.
Bledsoe offers a lot with his 6’4, 180lb frame, but he says three things stick out to the coaching staff.
“The coaches love my length, versatility, and mentality. Coach Reeder told me he loves my confidence. I honestly feel like I can compete against anybody who steps across from me on offense or defense,” the 2026 recruit says. “My length is more than enough to choke someone out on the line or head top somebody in a key moment.”
While he’s down to Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State, Bledsoe says the decision is tough because the two programs love him. He also believes he can play on both sides of the ball for whichever school he chooses.
He will be at Floyd Stadium for a camp on June 8, but he tells GoMiddle he will commit on June 29, his birthday.
“The plan is to commit on my birthday, June 29. That’s always been my dream, and I’d love to pay off the sacrifices my parents have made for me in the past,” Bledsoe said.
The following month will be important for the Murfreesboro, Tenn. native, but GoMiddle will continue to cover his recruitment.