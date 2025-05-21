2026 DB Omari Bledsoe puts Middle Tennessee in his final two

Omari Bledsoe symbolizing that he locked up a receiver. Photo from his Instagram @omaribled.

Since spring practice has concluded, high school recruiting is at its busiest time of the year with athletes narrowing down their top schools, taking visits, and committing to programs. Stewarts Creek 2026 defensive back Omari Bledsoe listed his final two schools, and it included MTSU. The 6'4, 180lb DB is one of the top players in Tennessee, rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals. Bledsoe holds 19 offers but took to Instagram and posted the two schools he was down to, Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State. The Blue Raiders have been in contact with him for several months, but he finally picked up an offer from Middle on May 8. Since then, Bledsoe has frequently spoken with offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Brian Stewart and has built a connection with the two. "I relate a lot to Coach Reeder because of his personality. He's got lots of humor, he's funny, and he's a calm coach. We've spoken a lot and built a great relationship," Bledsoe says. "We've been on the phone for an hour sometimes, just talking about life and how we're both doing. I've just started talking to Coach Stewart, but he's a funny coach and is still standing to build a great bond with me."

Omari Bledsoe during a game. Photo from his Instagram @omaribled

While he’s growing close with the MTSU coordinators, the lengthy DB has a long history with head coach Derek Mason. Several years ago, when Mason was the head coach at Vanderbilt, Bledsoe attended a Commodore camp with his two cousins and met the head man. The rising senior says he was immediately energetic when he first saw Mason. His mother used to work at the university, so the defensive back grew up watching Commodore football games. Having a previous relationship with Mason and now talking regularly with both coordinators has helped him through the process, and he says it’s made his recruitment much easier.