The long wait is almost over. Blue Raider football is on the horizon and within reach. As we do each season here at GoMiddle, the staff has their picks and outcome prediction for the 2024 campaign. Let's dive in!



Jake Bolden: Head of the Blue Raider Podcast It’s been two decades since the Blue Raiders’ hired their last signal caller – a long awaited two decades for some. The Derek Mason era begins this fall with expectations, some higher than others, to reach a bowl-qualifying threshold. Middle Tennessee has some early hurdles on the schedule, but the possibility for a strong finish if they can remain healthy. The non-conference slate begins with in-state opponent Tennessee Tech. This could pay dividends to work out some kinks moving into a tough four-game stretch. The Blue Raiders meet CFP material Ole Miss on the road – returning home healthy is a moral victory. Mason and co. have the benefit of hosting the 100 Miles of Hate in week three. The Toppers look like contenders once again for the C-USA crown with Texas State-transfer TJ Finley at quarterback. I’d chalk this game as a close contest, and having the home field advantage may sway my decision after seeing the first two games. However, from my preseason perspective, these Toppers will extend their five-game winning streak. Weeks four and five including Homecoming with Duke and a short road trip to Memphis, respectively. Duke hired a new, familiar head coach Manny Diaz who did well in the portal. The Blue Devils have their own question marks, but I’ll give the ACC school the benefit of the doubt. Memphis looks poised to be a top G5 program under Silverfield once again. Unfortunately, I have the Blue Raiders to a 1-4 start. After a much needed bye in week six, the schedule has winnable opponents but C-USA midweek schedule has its quirks. Middle Tennessee will play three games over 14 days in weeks seven through nine – another twist, all their opponents will be coming off their own bye week. I still like MTSU’s chances on the road at a dying Louisiana Tech program and newly added Kennesaw State, but traveling to Jacksonville State after the 14-day stretch will be a tough ask. Scotty Walden, a possible candidate to fill the previously vacant MT job, has taken his Austin Peay team to El Paso and he’s gonna need some years to build a FBS competitive roster. Middle Tennessee returns home at 4-5 to face reigning conference champs, Liberty. Mason could really use the help of winning one big home game (Liberty or WKU) to really solidify this team as a contender, but that’s a tall order in season one. Luckily, you end the season with a transfer portal demolished New Mexico State team that is predominantly composed of Junior College transfers and a road contest in Miami to earn a trip to a bowl game. FIU looks better than they have in years past, and Sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins may open eyes this season. There is a high possibility both teams will be playing for a bowl bid on November 30th, but MTSU has a more experienced group than the Golden Panthers. Mason gets it done in his first year. RECORD: 6-6 (5-3)

Everhette Glenn: Recruiting Analyst There is a lot of optimism surrounding MT football for the first time in a long time. Coach Derek Mason has done everything you ask of a new coach off the field. The big question is will that translate on the field? The out of conference schedule is brutal. Ole Miss will likely be a playoff team. Memphis is poised to be one of the best G5 teams in the country. Having Duke for homecoming should be a great environment but they still have plenty of talent on the roster. MT has arguably the hardest out of conference schedule in the G5. Derek Mason and company will have their work cut out for them. In conference play is manageable with Liberty being the clear favorite and everyone else fighting for second. I think this team will take a step forward but the overall record won’t reflect it. I predict MT will be slow out of the gate before picking up steam down the stretch. I’ve got the Blue Raiders going 6-6 overall and 5-3 in CUSA play. RECORD: 6-6 (5-3)



Conner Smith: Analyst There was obviously a lot of turnover this off-season but the players that Mason and Co. brought in and retained are quality ones. MTSU has a fairly tough schedule this year, playing two P4 teams and another quality G5 team, in Memphis, on the road. It’ll be a battle throughout the year but I think the Blue Raiders will go bowling. Also grabbing the first win over Western Kentucky since 2018. I have MT going 7-5 overall, a great first season in the Mason Era. RECORD: 7-5 (6-2)



Rickey Fuquay: Analyst Can you believe that we are 17 days until the Blue Raiders' season opener against Tennessee Tech. It's now time for my prediction of the 2024 season.Redshirt Junior Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato is likely to get the starting job for Middle Tennessee. Without further ado, here is my prediction for the Blue Raiders' season for Head Coach Derek Mason's first year at MTSU.MTSU will finish 7-5 (5-3 C-USA) with losses to Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Memphis, Jacksonville State and Liberty. RECORD: 7-5 (5-3)

Matt Dossett: Publisher There is a lot of buzz around the MTSU program currently, and rightfully so. Coach Derek Mason and company has done a top shelf job piecing together the recruiting class for the 2025 cycle. As of this publication, there are 15 prospects committed and ten of those guys are from the home state of Tennessee. Now the rubber meets the road as the Blue Raiders embark on their 2024 campaign. I perused the schedule and I am still scratching my head to some extent. There are just so many unknowns looming. There are around 60 new faces this season so I'd be lying if I told you I'm just trying to throw darts at a dart board. Take the out of conference slate for instance. It is Tennessee Tech at Floyd, at Ole Miss, Duke at Home and on the road against Memphis. I could see 3-1 and I could see 1-3 out of the gate. I will admit that 1-3 is probably more likely at this juncture. As it is every season, injuries could play a factor. Crucial injuries could completely derail the season, especially when you consider the margin for error is small, with lack of depth at certain spots. Nick Vattiato is a gun slinger and is poised for a big season. I honestly believe that he has conference player of the year potential. He needs help from his buddies up front, though. Gun to head I think MTSU wins two of the out of conference games. I'll say they defeat Tennessee Tech, and Duke and lose to Memphis and Ole Miss on the road. I will also say that the Blue Raiders go 5-3 in league play. That places MT at 7-5 overall. RECORD: 7-5 (5-3)