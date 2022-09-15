The Picks Are In: Tennessee State
Here we are. Middle Tennessee State is 1-1 going into week three of the 2022 campaign.
This Saturday MTSU plays their first home game, hosting the Tennessee State Tigers.
Without further adieu, let's rock and roll with the staff picks for the TSU game.
Matthew Dossett (publisher): 0-2 on the season
So, the Blue Raiders roll into the first game at Floyd this season against Tennessee State. Earlier this week I touched on my outlook two games into the season, after defeating Colorado State on the road.
As for each game, I do my due diligence. I ventured over to ESPN, taking a glance at their FPI prediction for this game. That index gives MT a 96.6 percent chance of victory. If you ask me that is entirely too lofty. I would ballpark it between 65-70 percent.
Even more, I could not located a line for this ballgame. I would probably handicap it at -12 or -13 in favor of the Blue Raiders.
TSU comes into this game 0-2, having lost to Eastern Washington and Jackson State. If you go and check the box score you noticed that they were somewhat competitive and did not get demolished.
Albeit the game is technically a home game for Middle, I expect quite a bit of TSU fans to be in the house and make their presence known.
On the field I think this game will be a seesaw battle for most of the game.
Look for MIddle's defensive line to pin their ears back, getting after TSU signal caller Draylen Ellis.
Ellis has shown so far that he can be erratic at times when it comes to throwing the ball.
He is 27-51 for 395 yards. He has completed roughly 53 percent of his passes; 52.9 percent to be accurate.
Devon Starling is their go-to running back. He is averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry and is a home run threat MT must try to contain.
Look for MT to present a balanced offensive attack. Last week Cunningham threw 39 passes and the team rushed the rock 41 times.
Again, look for this one to go back and forth, with MT ultimately pulling away in the fourth quarter.
MT 38
TSU 27
Rickey Fuquay: 0-2 on the season
Middle Tennessee got off to an early 34 to 0 cushion and never looked back en route to a 34 to 19 upset over Colorado State.
The Blue Raiders move forward to their home opener against Tennessee State.
MT enters the game having won seven straight and nine of the last 10 games against Football Subdivision opponents.This is a trap for the Blue Raiders; however I'm pretty confident MT's defense will come through when it matters most.
I think that the defense will implement a bend but don't break mentality. I think this will be a relatively low scoring affair, with a lot of punts, but also a lot of field goal attempts. Look for the Blue Raiders to edge out TSU
MT 21
TSU 18
Braden McPherson: 1-1 on the season
Middle Tennessee comes off a much needed victory last weekend when they traveled out west to Colorado State and dominated the Rams by a final score of 34-19. The Blue Raiders now will have their season opener of the 2022 campaign in an in-state battle with the Tennessee State Tigers.
Coached by longtime leader Rick Reed, the Tigers, who currently sit at 0-2 on the season, have been crushed so far on the season. Falling in the opener at Eastern Washington 36-29 and again last weekend to Jackson State by a final of 16-3.
This is simply a must win. There is really no excuse to lose to an 0-2 FCS foe on your home turf. Will the Blue Raiders come out hot like last week and come away with another victory improving to 2-1 on the season? Or will there be another setback similar to the season opener? Only time will tell…
MTSU 35
TSU 17