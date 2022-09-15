Without further adieu, let's rock and roll with the staff picks for the TSU game.

This Saturday MTSU plays their first home game, hosting the Tennessee State Tigers.

Here we are. Middle Tennessee State is 1-1 going into week three of the 2022 campaign.





Matthew Dossett (publisher): 0-2 on the season

So, the Blue Raiders roll into the first game at Floyd this season against Tennessee State. Earlier this week I touched on my outlook two games into the season, after defeating Colorado State on the road.

As for each game, I do my due diligence. I ventured over to ESPN, taking a glance at their FPI prediction for this game. That index gives MT a 96.6 percent chance of victory. If you ask me that is entirely too lofty. I would ballpark it between 65-70 percent.

Even more, I could not located a line for this ballgame. I would probably handicap it at -12 or -13 in favor of the Blue Raiders.

TSU comes into this game 0-2, having lost to Eastern Washington and Jackson State. If you go and check the box score you noticed that they were somewhat competitive and did not get demolished.

Albeit the game is technically a home game for Middle, I expect quite a bit of TSU fans to be in the house and make their presence known.

On the field I think this game will be a seesaw battle for most of the game.

Look for MIddle's defensive line to pin their ears back, getting after TSU signal caller Draylen Ellis.

Ellis has shown so far that he can be erratic at times when it comes to throwing the ball.

He is 27-51 for 395 yards. He has completed roughly 53 percent of his passes; 52.9 percent to be accurate.

Devon Starling is their go-to running back. He is averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry and is a home run threat MT must try to contain.

Look for MT to present a balanced offensive attack. Last week Cunningham threw 39 passes and the team rushed the rock 41 times.

Again, look for this one to go back and forth, with MT ultimately pulling away in the fourth quarter.

MT 38

TSU 27