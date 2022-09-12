Let's be real, after the train wreck that was the JMU game, hope had hit rock bottom for the MTSU faithful. I include myself in that contingency. Prior to the season I predicted that MT would finish with a record of 6-6. If you would have asked me after that game I think my prediction would have plummeted to a record of 3-9, MAYBE 4-8. Well, after this Saturday's outcome on the road against Colorado State I think there has been a pendulum shift and I am certainly more hopeful. Before the game in Colorado I was under the impression that the boys in Blue would scrap but still lose considerably. My prediction was in the ballpark of the final spread. The final spread was 11 in favor of the Rams, and I recorded the prediction of 40-31 Colorado State.



Comeback Cunningham I assumed coming into the 2022 campaign that Chase Cunningham would be in prime form week one. I was banking that he would be what he was prior to his season ending injury last season. Swing and a miss on my part. Cunningham was an abysmal 18 of 32 for only 110 yards. This past weekend Cunningham turned in a much, much improved performance. He ended the contest completing 31 of 39 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown connection. Despite tossing one interception, he had a much improved outing. It will be intriguing to observe and see where Cunningham goes from there. Is this an aberration or could it be a springboard for future success down the road for the long haul this season.





Great time to reset things I think after the CUSA, there is a great opportunity provided. MTSU can now sigh a breath of relief knowing it has essentially hit the reset button. Like I stated earlier, I was all doom and gloom after the JMU game. For the guys on that team, they can collectively say "Ok it's not the end of the world, we bounced back and now the sky is the limit." The victory of CSU highlights the back and forth of college football. I think that if MT finishes the way they want to finish the season, competing for a championship, they will look back and circle the CSU game as the start of the momentum builder.



