SIGNING PROFILE: Running back DJ Taylor

DJ Taylor will come in with good size from the jump, which has helped him succeed running in between the tackles at nearby Riverdale (TN). He is more than willing to take the three-yard runs to open up the bigger runs, whether between the tackles or from kicking it outside. When he approaches the red zone, a different gear is turned on and he will find a way to get his team in position to score.

He has the long speed to cash in on long runs and the strength to get yards after contact. That intriguing skillset led to multiple SEC programs to recruit him as a safety, but he chose to stay home in Murfreesboro. As a bigger back, he should be able to grow into his frame and become an effective pass protector. As a receiver, he was very effective on a short wheel route his coach used for him, but he will have to become consistent when getting the ball in the air to become a true three-down back.