Preseason Positional Preview: Quarterback
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. That begins with the position with the most security going into camp: quarterback.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Nick Vattiato
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 3,092 pass yds
- 67%
- 23 TD/13 INT
- 397 rush yds, 2 TD
The clear-cut starter at the position is veteran Nick Vattiato, who returns after throwing for over 3,000 yards starting last season. Getting him to stay on the team in the transfer portal era and lock into his leadership role was a huge early win for the incoming coaching staff. Vattiato has shown the skills needed to distribute the ball to his playmakers, and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder will look to give him efficient opportunities to do so. Having a good quarterback can mask a lot of other flaws and Vattiato should be one of the top at the position in Conference USA.
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Xavier Williams
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 420 pass yds
- 51%
- 2 TD/2 INT
- 108 rush yds, 2 TD
(2022 at Charlotte)
After losing a handful of depth options, the staff quickly looked to add security behind Vattiato and, in that process, landed UCF transfer Xavier Williams. At UCF, he was moved to safety for the Knights but will transition back to his natural position in Murfreesboro. The year prior, in 2022, he appeared in six games at Charlotte, including starting a game against Maryland, where he accounted for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Luther Richesson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- 273 yds
- 68%
- 4 TD/2 INT
- 231 rush yds, 2 TD
(Golden West JC)
Another backup option that was brought in was junior college transfer Luther Richesson. He played his high school ball in Nashville and returns to the midstate with a lot of potential and three years of eligibility. This will be an important year for the prolific arm as he very well could be Vattiato's successor.
INCOMING FRESHMEN
|Player
|Class
|Measureables
|
Roman Gagliano
|
Freshman
|
6'3/224
Speaking of Vattiato's successors, incoming freshman Roman Gagliano will certainly have his chance when the opportunity presents itself. There is a lot of excitement in the building about what he has been able to show in practice after he enrolled in the spring. In the present, he will compete with Williams and Richesson to earn the backup quarterback role this season.
WALK-ON OPTIONS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Stone Frost
|
Graduate Student
|
Missed 2023 with injury
Stone Frost returns for his sixth season at Middle Tennessee after missing last year due to injury. The walk-on has appeared in two games in his career for the Blue Raiders.
OVERVIEW
The quarterback position will be one for Blue Raiders fans to feel good about, with a returning veteran starter and positive depth underneath him. The offense will go as far as Nick Vattiato can take it as long the protection is there for the most part. With that being said, it's hard not to trust Vattiato inside the conference as he will be projected as one of the best at the position after Kaidon Salter at Liberty. This should give Middle Tennessee the chance to be competitive in most games.