In-state running back Brooklen Davis flips to Middle Tennessee

"MTSU offered me a place that I could call home. I’ve always loved MTSU from the start and it was just a calling from God, so I knew it was the right move to make."

While the early signing period might be over, that does not mean that Middle Tennessee will stop adding prep prospects to the recruiting class. That was evident right away as the Blue Raiders flipped Montgomery Ball Academy tailback Brooklen Davis from Austin Peay .

Davis was offered by the Blue Raiders early in the recruiting cycle and was on campus a handful of visits. However, he would end up deciding to commit to Austin Peay over the summer. With Middle Tennessee already landing a pair of high school running backs in the 2025 class, Davis will sign in February as a priority walk-on target.

Running backs coach Calvin Lowry, who kept it real with the new commit throughout the entire recruiting process, played a significant part in his decision.

"I feel that Coach Lowry will always keep it completely 100 with me, and he will hold me accountable. He really prides himself on making his players better men, which is something I also take pride in," he told GoMiddle.

The new commit adds another talented rusher to the freshman class. His high school team is built around the run and having someone in the backfield like Davis makes it go. The running back recorded over 1,800 all-purpose yards last season as a junior.

He stands at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds now, and could add even more to his frame to continue growing as someone who thrives as a downhill runner between the tackles.