How MTSU baseball transfers fared on opening weekend

Middle Tennessee baseball brought in 13 transfers this offseason to bolster a team with some returning talent. They worked with the team in the fall, but with the college baseball season starting last week, it was time to see what they were made of. 12 of the 13 saw action, with multiple becoming starters; here’s how they performed over the weekend.

Drew Horn, RHP

The hard-throwing righty was electric and efficient during his start on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore tossed six innings, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out half a dozen. When he left the game, Middle led 8-1. But after an implosion, the Blue Raiders lost 12-9, and Horn was not credited with the win.

With his emergence, MTSU has three legit starters between Trace Phillips, Chandler Alderman, and Horn.

Landen Burch, RHP

One of the questions for MTSU pitching was who would start on Sunday, Burch or Horn? That question was answered when Burch was first out of the bullpen on Opening Day following a masterclass from Phillips. The Florida Southwestern transfer had a good game, throwing three innings of shutout baseball with five strikeouts. He walked two batters and allowed a hit but wasn’t affected by it and quickly retired the other Falcons once he put them on base.

Burch could become a hybrid guy for Middle Tennessee, where he starts midweek games and comes out of the ‘pen on the weekend.

Jonny Stevens, RHP

Stevens took the mound after Alderman had trouble in the second game of the Friday doubleheader. He did throw 2 1/3 innings and showed some flash, striking out two and not walking anyone, but got hit around and allowed two runs to score.

Even with that, Stevens will be one of the first arms to come out of the MTSU bullpen and could give the team good innings throughout the season.

Ethan Imbimbo, RHP

Imbimbo started his Blue Raider career well, but things quickly went downhill. He came in with a runner on first, but an error and a three-run homer shrunk Middle Tennessee’s lead to two. He returned for the ninth inning and allowed a few baserunners and a second three-run bomb to blow a save opportunity. That stretch would lose MTSU the game in extras, 12-9.

His Blue Raider debut was a nightmare, but that doesn’t mean it’s over for him. Imbimbo brings prior success and experience to the bullpen and could still be a valuable arm in 2025.

Garrett Sims, LHP

Sims’ Blue Raider career would also start rocky, throwing two wild pitches, walking one, allowing a hit, and giving up a run while not getting an out in the eleventh inning. It wasn’t pretty, but Sims is one of five southpaws on the MTSU roster, so he will likely be used more throughout the year.

Jack Fortner, RHP

Fortner came in to stop the bleeding that Sims had caused. He gave up a single to his first batter faced but retired three straight to end the inning. The Motlow State transfer has decent stuff and could be used more if he continues to get people out, no matter how it happens.