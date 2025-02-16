How MTSU baseball transfers fared on opening weekend

Middle Tennessee baseball brought in 13 transfers this offseason to bolster a team with some returning talent. They worked with the team in the fall, but with the college baseball season starting last week, it was time to see what they were made of. 12 of the 13 saw action, with multiple becoming starters; here’s how they performed over the weekend.
Pitching
Drew Horn, RHP
The hard-throwing righty was electric and efficient during his start on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore tossed six innings, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out half a dozen. When he left the game, Middle led 8-1. But after an implosion, the Blue Raiders lost 12-9, and Horn was not credited with the win.
With his emergence, MTSU has three legit starters between Trace Phillips, Chandler Alderman, and Horn.
Landen Burch, RHP
One of the questions for MTSU pitching was who would start on Sunday, Burch or Horn? That question was answered when Burch was first out of the bullpen on Opening Day following a masterclass from Phillips. The Florida Southwestern transfer had a good game, throwing three innings of shutout baseball with five strikeouts. He walked two batters and allowed a hit but wasn’t affected by it and quickly retired the other Falcons once he put them on base.
Burch could become a hybrid guy for Middle Tennessee, where he starts midweek games and comes out of the ‘pen on the weekend.
Jonny Stevens, RHP
Stevens took the mound after Alderman had trouble in the second game of the Friday doubleheader. He did throw 2 1/3 innings and showed some flash, striking out two and not walking anyone, but got hit around and allowed two runs to score.
Even with that, Stevens will be one of the first arms to come out of the MTSU bullpen and could give the team good innings throughout the season.
Ethan Imbimbo, RHP
Imbimbo started his Blue Raider career well, but things quickly went downhill. He came in with a runner on first, but an error and a three-run homer shrunk Middle Tennessee’s lead to two. He returned for the ninth inning and allowed a few baserunners and a second three-run bomb to blow a save opportunity. That stretch would lose MTSU the game in extras, 12-9.
His Blue Raider debut was a nightmare, but that doesn’t mean it’s over for him. Imbimbo brings prior success and experience to the bullpen and could still be a valuable arm in 2025.
Garrett Sims, LHP
Sims’ Blue Raider career would also start rocky, throwing two wild pitches, walking one, allowing a hit, and giving up a run while not getting an out in the eleventh inning. It wasn’t pretty, but Sims is one of five southpaws on the MTSU roster, so he will likely be used more throughout the year.
Jack Fortner, RHP
Fortner came in to stop the bleeding that Sims had caused. He gave up a single to his first batter faced but retired three straight to end the inning. The Motlow State transfer has decent stuff and could be used more if he continues to get people out, no matter how it happens.
Batters
Tyler Minnick, C
The transfer backstop had a stellar start to the 2025 campaign as he started all three games over the weekend and raked at the plate. Minnick got MTSU on the board on Friday, then hit a two-run shot in game two of the doubleheader. He carried that success to Saturday, where he collected two base knocks and drove in a run.
Overall, Minnick batted .455 with four RBI and a home run in his first three games as a Blue Raider while playing good defense behind the dish.
Cooper Clapp, 2B
Clapp did not play in the series finale after getting hit by a pitch in game two but was one of Middle’s most significant contributors in Friday’s doubleheader. Though he did record an error, he was good defensively at second base and was effective at the plate, collecting three hits and driving in a trio of runs in two starts.
Middle Tennessee needs to get the redshirt sophomore back in the lineup soon to be as dangerous on offense as they expect to be.
Matt Wolfe, SS
Wolfe is an excellent defender, and everyone knew that coming into the season, the big question was his bat. He put that narrative to rest as he raked against the Falcons, batting .545, walking twice, and driving in a run.
If Wolfe can keep that up throughout the season, he could be an X factor for the Blue Raider lineup.
Keaton Ray, LF
Ray made a couple of plays in the field while batting .250 over the weekend. Though his batting average looks modest, it doesn’t tell the whole story of how he played. He scored four runs and drove in another three while walking three times to contribute toward the offensive success, even if his average doesn’t show it.
Ray was one of the big names added to the roster this offseason and should break out as the season progresses.
Hayden Miller, 3B
Miller was a pleasant surprise on the opening weekend. The College of Charleston transfer started all three games, batting .286 with three RBI and a two-run shot while being a solid glove at third base and left field.
There’s good depth on this team, but Miller will see an everyday role consistently if he can produce for the whole season like he did against Bowling Green.
Jaxon Junnila, C
Junnila only got two at-bats against the Falcons but did about as well as possible, being hit by a pitch and lacing a two-run single to extend the Blue Raider lead on Friday. He would then replace Minnick behind the dish and do a good job of making sure nothing got to the backstop.
Although Minnick is the primary catcher, Junnila will see time back there to give the starting guy a break here and then.