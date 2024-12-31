Hoops Coaching Corner

Just recently we at GoMiddle ran a commit conversation for MT basketball class of 2025 signee Jax Howard. Here is that story! Howard plays for the prestigious basketball powerhouse Webb School, which is situational in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

Now it is time for a basketball edition of the coaching corner. Publisher Matt Dossett caught up with Jax's coach, Micah Williams Sr.

Williams said that there was a particular moment in time when he knew that Jax was capable of being a collegiate basketball player.

"I know from his freshman year that he had the work ethic, skill, talent, and basketball IQ to be a collegiate player."

"As a freshman I knew that college potential was there, but he had to continue to put the work in on his end and definitely has done which is why he is playing at a high level in high and now has the opportunity to play at the collegiate level."

Williams detailed Jax's role on his current team.

"Jax is used in many ways for me and the main way he is used is being a leader," he said.

"On the court he is used as a playmaker, facilitator and shot maker. On the court I ask a lot from Jax, but the trust I have in him from coaching him throughout the years has allowed Jax to accept that challenge and thrive in that role."

Williams maintained that Howard has made strides with his game on the hardwood.

"Jax's biggest improvement has been on the defensive end," he said.

"He is a very willing and capable on Ball defender who can apply pressure without fouling and force turnovers. He's stronger and has put a lot of time in developing his body to becoming a better defender and accepts the challenge of guarding."