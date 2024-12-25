Hoops Commit Conversation: Jax Howard

Howard pledged to the Blue Raiders on November 4. Shayne Pickering had the scoop!

The first commitment in the class of 2025 basketball was in-state product, Jax Howard.

On November 30, Howard was officially welcomed into the Blue Raider family.

Howard was quick to point out what position he expects to play at the collegiate level and in Murfreesboro.

"I am I have always been a true point guard my entire life," he said.

"Every game they have been to they have seen me as the primary guard on the court."

Jax and his high school team are early into the 2024-2025 campaign, but Howard has improved his numbers so far to this point.

"Last year I averaged 12 points 3 rebounds and 3 assist. This year I’m averaging 16 points 5 assist, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals."

Howard offered up who he models his game and style after.

"I model my game after a lot of players, but the two players I try to play like most is Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry," he said.

"Kyrie has always been my favorite player and I have always tried to play at the pace he plays at. I have also worked super hard on my outside shot and that is something I watched Curry do since I was young."

Howard did not say that he would be against red shirting his first year as a Blue Raider.

"I will do anything that the coaching staff believes will benefit me," he said.

Howard said that he is looking to fine tune his game before reaching the Boro.

"Before I get on campus I’m working hard to get bigger and stronger," he said.

"I am also working hard on my change of pace and my shot creation."