It is not very common to see a freshman step foot on a college campus and immediately make a significant impact, especially in today’s landscape of collegiate athletics. However, for the Blue Raider baseball program, that is exactly what right-handed pitcher and first basemen Trace Phillips is accomplishing so far during the 2024 campaign.

The in-state recruit announced his commitment to the Middle Tennessee program in April of last year in the latter part of his senior season.

Prior to arriving in Murfreesboro, Phillips attended Grace Christian Academy in Franklin, Tenn. During his career with the lions, he was a five-year starter on the diamond, including his eighth-grade season. During his senior season at Grace Christian, Phillips was named TSSAA Mr. Baseball, district MVP and the TBCA player of the year while leading his squad to a state title in 2022.

Notably enough, Phillips set the state record during his senior campaign registering home runs in eight consecutive games. The 6-foot-3 product also lettered in football and basketball during his high school career with the lions. During last summer, Phillips played for the SWA Storm and was later named a Rawlings All-American.

After the spring season at Middle Tennessee, he is set to head out west for summer ball where he is poised to make an impact for the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League in Portland, Ore.

“Excited to have Trace, talented two-way guy who can play all four infield positions,” said Portland Pickles Manager Mark Magdaleno. “He’s a strike thrower who works in the low nines. He has a great frame, he’s athletic and he has a history of winning.”

During his first year with the Blue Raiders, the first-year two-way standout has made a name for himself. Offensively, through 27 appearances Phillips has registered a .280 batting avg. across 25 starts at either first base or designated hitter. The newcomer is second on the Blue Raider squad in home runs and RBIs with six and 24, respectively. The offensive output is highlighted by his performance against Southern Indiana a couple of weeks ago going 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and driving in four runs.

“Staying in my approach and staying calm and not getting too rowdy is a big part,” said Blue Raider first basemen Trace Phillips on his performance. “Coach Nichols does a great job of that and working with me on my approach.”

On the mound, Phillips began the 2024 season on the shelf nursing a minor shoulder injury. Since then, he has made five appearances on the bump, serving mostly as the Sunday starter for Middle Tennessee. During those five starts, Phillips has an 0-1 record across 16.2 innings of work tallying a 7.56 ERA.

“I think it comes with the experience I’ve had,” said Phillips on his development so far this season. “My teammates and coaches have really helped me adapt to the college game and get comfortable. I love what I do every day and I thank God for the opportunity.”

Look for Phillips to continue his emergence with the Middle Tennessee baseball program throughout the conclusion of this season and the rest of his time in a Blue Raider uniform.