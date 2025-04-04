Flames lean on hot bats, run-rule Blue Raiders in Friday contest

Middle Tennessee came into the weekend looking to build off a 14-9 midweek victory over Lipscomb and capture its first CUSA series of the season. MTSU starting pitcher Will Jenkins was shelled from the start, putting the Blue Raiders in a tough spot. But the offense wasn’t sharp either, as the Liberty Flames run-ruled Middle 13-3 in eight innings.

Eston Snider started the ballgame with a bloop single into right field, but after trying to stretch it to a double, he slipped and came up gimpy while limping back to the dugout. Brett Rogers and Tyler Minnick would record consecutive outs to end the frame.

Jenkins was shelled in the first, starting with a Cal Early double to lead off the frame. Jaxon Sorenson walked two batters later but wouldn’t stay at first base for long as Nick Barone doubled to right field, driving in both runs.

Camden Troyer collected a single to put runners at the corners with one out, but Seth Christmas would drive another pair of runners in on a one-bagger. Jenkins retired Michael Robertson on a fielder’s choice to end the frame, but not until four runs had been scored while his pitch count was driven up to 36.

Brett Vondohlen began the top of the second with a ground-rule double, but back-to-back strikeouts brought Keaton Ray up to the plate with two outs. Ray got a good swing on a 1-0 count pitch, but the wind didn’t carry it enough as the ball was caught on the warning track for the third out of the frame.

The Flames jumped on Jenkins again in the bottom of the third with back-to-back singles before Christmas walked to load the bases. Jenkins recorded consecutive strikeouts on just six pitches, and it looked like he would get out of the jam with no damage allowed. However, Early laced a single up the middle to extend the Liberty lead to 6-0 before Tanner Marsh flew out to end the frame.

Jenkins recorded two outs in the bottom of the fourth, but a double by Troyer would extend the inning. Michael Gibson drove him in on a single to shallow center field, forcing a mound visit from MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers, but to no avail. Christmas launched a two-run shot over the wall, and Jenkins’ day would be done after 3 2/3 innings of nine-run ball.