PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUw2SkpQRlY3OE0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Five takeaways from Blue Raider football through four games

MTSU Coach Derek Mason. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.
MTSU Coach Derek Mason. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.
Conner Smith
Staff Writer

Murfreesboro, TN – It’s been a roller coaster for Coach Derek Mason and his Blue Raiders this year. They’ve dealt with inconsistent play, injuries, young guys having to step up, and more through the first four weeks of the 2024 season.

There’s plenty of sample size with who MTSU has played, so here are five takeaways from Middle Tennessee football this year.


1. The offensive line is improved but still forcing Nick Vattiato to play backyard ball

The line has improved from last year, but it was nearly impossible to be as bad as that group in 2023. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve been great. They’ve already given up 12 sacks, tied for the fifth most in the nation amongst all FBS schools. Six of those 12 came against the Duke Blue Devils, but this unit hasn’t been as good as most had hoped.

Now, part of that reason is due to injuries from starters Julius Pierce, J’Shun Bodiford, and Marcus Miller, forcing inexperienced guys to step up. But Mason is a no-excuse type of guy and has preached that even though injuries have plagued the offensive line, they must be better.

Before the Duke game, they were averaging two sacks a game, which isn’t bad, but they’ve been disappointing with run blocking. Even after a good performance on Saturday (168 yards on 40 carries), the team is still averaging a measly 3.1 YPC, the 16th worst in the nation.

The offensive line is banged up, but they must be better for MTSU to achieve their goals in Mason’s first year.


2. Holden Willis is that guy, one of the best players in CUSA

Holden Willis had sky-high expectations heading into the 2024 season. After all, he was on the All-CUSA First Team in his first year as a Blue Raider, so many wondered how he would develop with Nick Vattiato in year two. He’s lived up to those expectations thus far and looks to be one of the best weapons in the conference.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgYmlnIHllYXIgYWhlYWQgZm9yIDjvuI/ig6Mz77iP4oOjLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lhbWhvbGRlbndpbGxpcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaWFtaG9sZGVud2lsbGlzPC9hPiBpcyBv biB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zZW5pb3Jib3ds P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzZW5pb3Jib3dsPC9hPiB3YXRjaGxp c3QhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvcm9C dWlsdE1pZGRsZU1hZGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNCb3JvQnVpbHRNaWRkbGVNYWRlPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaGVEcmFmdFN0YXJ0c0luTU9CSUxFP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGhlRHJhZnRTdGFy dHNJbk1PQklMRTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FFZzdNYURi QmgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xRWc3TWFEYkJoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pZGRsZSBUZW5uZXNzZWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNVF9GQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NVF9GQi9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNjI0MzM1NTA4 MjQzNjc5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjEsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

So far, Willis has racked up 258 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions, which ranks No.1 among tight ends in CUSA. The redshirt senior has been a reliable blocker and opens holes for his running backs, including the block that allowed Frank Peasant to score the game-winning TD in week one.

He’s a guy who screams repeat First Team All-CUSA and potentially a fringe All-American honorable mention. Mason says they haven’t found him enough and he’s already on pace for nearly 800 yards. If they can protect the quarterback and look his way more often, he could have a stellar senior campaign. But that falls into the almighty “if game,” so it will be interesting to see how they use Willis going forward.


3. The offense is highly talented but not consistent or polished

We’ve seen the highs of this Middle Tennessee offense (514 yards against WKU) and the lows (four turnovers that lost MTSU the game against Duke). They haven’t been consistent whatsoever; it’s like Jekyll and Hyde, drive to drive. They can go on a five-play TD drive and look like a well-oiled machine, then go three-and-out on the next five. It’s not a talent problem. MTSU is led by Omari Kelly, Flip Credle, Vattiato, and Willis, with several P4 transfers to round it out.

Turnovers have been the Achilles heel for this group and even cost them the Duke game.

“We lost by 28, but we had four turnovers, all inside our 30-yard line. If we don’t make those mistakes, that ballgame is very different,” says Mason. “You want another opportunity and wish you didn’t make those mistakes, but you did, so from then on, you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

If consistent, this offense is one of the most dangerous in CUSA, if not the entire G5, But they’re not. Mason believes it’s when, not if, this unit finally shows up and plays consistent football, but it’s time they do so, for they could be 1-4 after this weekend and needing to win five of their last seven games to be bowl eligible.


4. Mistakes continue to set the Blue Raiders back and cost them ballgames

I’ve already talked about the Duke game, and that was self-explanatory, but it stems back further than that. Simple tackling and angle issues killed them against Western Kentucky and allowed the ‘Tops to have their way with that secondary. And even in week one, there were issues; Middle didn’t play a full 60 minutes and nearly let the FCS Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles beat them.

Granted, they’ve made serious blunders, but MTSU is mistake-limited football away from being 3-1 and a few plays from 0-4.

For a season with so much promise, fans aren’t upset that they’re losing games to Ole Miss, WKU, and Duke, but it’s how they’re losing. It’s becoming a weekly question of how will MT hurt themselves this time, which is disappointing considering the talent on the roster.

It's a lot easier said than done, but MTSU must minimize errors to have the season they want, which ends in a bowl game victory.


5. The Injury Bug continues to bite Middle Tennessee, making it challenging to see what the actual 2024 Blue Raiders look like

To look at the players who have spent time on the sidelines due to injury this year is ridiculous; it’s one of the worst situations in the country; here’s a list of everyone who’s missed time.

- Julius Pierce

- J’Shun Bodiford

- Marcus Miller

- Drew Francis

- Parker Hughes

- Frank Peasant

- Jekail Middlebrook

- Tyrell Raby

- Trevon Ferrell

- De’Arre McDonald

- Brendon Harris

- Devyn Curtis

Eleven starters and a depth running back have been injured this year. That’s discouraging if you’re around that program because you don’t want to deal with injuries, and we haven’t seen what this team can do with a healthy team. Even in the season opener, MTSU saw four starters leave the game or not even suit up.

I’d be very interested to see how this team would’ve looked had they all been together, but we may not see it this year.

Even with these injuries, Mason sees it as an opportunity to improve, like when true freshman Ammarien Bailey had the second most tackles (7) against No. 5 Ole Miss. Young guys turn into old guys, so the headman at Middle loves to play them. However, you want to win football games, and it’s tough to do so when you’re asking your young players to step into the spotlight this early in their careers.

We have seen a slow improvement weekly from different position groups. Still, Middle Tennessee will have a significant test on Saturday when they take on the Memphis Tigers in the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is at 6:30 PM CT on ESPNU.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtpbmcgb24gdGhlIFRpZ2VycyB0aGlzIHdlZWsuPGJyPjxicj7w n4+IIGF0IE1lbXBoaXM8YnI+8J+Xk++4jyBTYXR1cmRheSBhdCA2OjMwIFBN IENUPGJyPvCfk7ogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FU1BO VT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARVNQTlU8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvcm9CdWlsdE1pZGRsZU1hZGU/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb3JvQnVpbHRN aWRkbGVNYWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU3dtVGg2Skc0 aiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N3bVRoNkpHNGo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWlkZGxlIFRlbm5lc3NlZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1UX0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01UX0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xODM4MjI3OTA4NTU0 Mzc5NDY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pZGRsZXRlbm5lc3NlZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvZml2ZS10YWtlYXdheXMtZnJvbS1ibHVlLXJhaWRl ci1mb290YmFsbC10aHJvdWdoLWZvdXItZ2FtZXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pZGRsZXRlbm5l c3NlZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZpdmUtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWZyb20t Ymx1ZS1yYWlkZXItZm9vdGJhbGwtdGhyb3VnaC1mb3VyLWdhbWVzJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMTYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK