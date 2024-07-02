Not even two weeks ago, the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders were sitting with five known commits for the class of 2025. Then on Saturday, June 23, there was a flurry of commitments. Sunshine State defensive back Camari Hall was one guy who jumped in the boat, opting to become a Blue Raider. On that same day heralded three star defensive tackle, Anthony Smith, picked MTSU. Smith boasts offers from some heavy hitting programs. He has offers from the likes of: West Virginia, Texas A & M, Syracuse, South Florida, Pittsburgh, Oregon State, Nebraska, Missouri, Miami, Liberty, Iowa State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Indiana. The third leg of the commit trifecta was from tight end Wilson Hodges. Hodges possesses offers from quality programs like: West Virginia, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana, Liberty, Arkansas State, and Appalachian State. Again, after that weekend, MT had eight known commitments. Then on Monday, July 1, MT got a massive commitment from in-state receiver Neo Clifton of Brentwood Academy.

Clifton had offers from Division One programs such as: Temple, Miami of Ohio, Liberty, James Madison, Charlotte, Arkansas State, UNLV and Toledo. Recruiting analyst for GoMiddle, Shayne Pickering, had a story, including quotes from Clifton.

The Importance of the Commit We at GoMiddle have hammered and emphasized the fact that when Coach Derek Mason took the podium at the announcement of his hiring, he vowed to actively recruit kids in MT's backyard as well as prospects in the mid-state and other areas of the state. It was not just lip service, as Mason has backed up his talk, reeling in the home grown guys for the class of 2025. With Clifton on board, there are currently 9 known guys in the boat. Over half of the class Is comprised of in-state guys. Joel Lowenberg, is a hard hitting linebacker from the Chattanooga area. Rai Chandler is a talented running back from the Shelbyville area. Bo Bryan is from the neighboring city of Rockvale, and plays on the offensive line. Ben Hubbard is from public school power Ravenwood High School. It was certainly not a ghost town when it came to MT's competition of suitors trying to land Neo Clifton. Getting Clifton locked down before the 4th of July is huge, considering his stock is on an upward trajectory and he is likely to add more offers. By landing Clifton, head man Derek Mason is essentially planting a gigantic MTSU flag right in the heart of the state. Another thing to factor in is the prestige of his high school. Despite having a rocky 2023 campaign, the Eagles of Brentwood Academy are a prestigious private program that pumps out Division One talent. Look for Clifton's stats to soar with blue chip quarterback George Macintyre throwing him the rock.

