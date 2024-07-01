The coaching staff came in right away looking to get the top talent from the state and one of the top priorities was Brentwood Academy receiver Neo Clifton. Now, after taking multiple visits to see the program under that new staff, the in-state receiver has committed to the Blue Raiders.

Advertisement

He first visited Middle Tennessee for a junior day event at the start of February, where he was able to connect with other targets and coaches, including head coach Derek Mason. "When I came to visit, the one thing that really caught my attention was Coach Mason's energy and attitude. He's very positive and confident in his ability to coach. I can tell that he really cares about his players outside of football,” he said after the visit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NVF9GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVRfRkI8 L2E+IHRvZGF5ISBUaGFuayB5b3UgY29hY2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEN3aWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaEN3aWxsPC9hPiBmb3IgdGhlIGludml0ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0IxOUhFWlgybFMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMTlIRVpYMmxT PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IG5lbyBjbGlmdG9uIChATmVvQ2xpZnRvbjMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVvQ2xpZnRvbjMvc3RhdHVz LzE3NTM5NDgxMjQzMjA1NDI4ODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

During the recruiting process and the visits, he was really able to connect with receivers coach Cornelius Williams, who viewed him as a priority recruit at the position. "On the visit, I mainly talked to Coach Williams. We basically talked about how MTSU runs its offense and how they can implement me into it,” he said after the junior day. That relationship was a huge reason that MTSU stood where it did with the in-state target who is now committed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGFua3MgdG8gTmF0YXNoYSBBbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEN3aWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaEN3aWxsPC9hPiBmb3Igb3JnYW5pemluZyB1bm9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0 IGFuZCBhbnN3ZXJpbmcgYWNhZGVtaWMgYW5kIE1UU1UgcHJvZ3JhbSBxdWVz dGlvbnMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xbFY4UVo3RlVEIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcWxWOFFaN0ZVRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBuZW8gY2xp ZnRvbiAoQE5lb0NsaWZ0b24zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL05lb0NsaWZ0b24zL3N0YXR1cy8xODA0MjU4MzE3NTAzNTA4ODk3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Now, after a recent summer visit, he has decided to commit to play for Coach Williams at the next level in an offense he finds attractive. Clifton is an outside receiver with the size and athleticism to make contested catches to help his quarterback out. As Middle Tennessee will look to establish a prolific passing game to complement the run game, he sees a lot of opportunity to use his skillset to make plays. “The coaches say the offense is going to be heavy on the passing game, and obviously, I love to hear that as a wide receiver.”