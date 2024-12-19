BREAKING: Flexible DB Jordan Chestnut commits to MTSU

Middle Tennessee football has been on a recruiting heater as of late, nabbing six transfers in the last week, and now they add another in versatile DB Jordan Chestnut, GoMiddle has learned.

Following the 2024 season, Chestnut entered the transfer portal, where he would get connected with the MTSU coaching staff and would take a visit the same week. It went as well as he could hope, and he even picked up an offer from the Blue Raiders.

The 6’4, 200lb defensive back spent three seasons at Central State University, where he saw little playing time the first two years but had a breakout campaign in 2024. He only played eight games but recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections to put his name on the map.

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native was impressed by the coaching staff and campus during his visit, which made his decision to commit easy.

“My visit was amazing. I got to meet other players on my visit who will hopefully be my teammates shortly,” Chestnut says. “I also got to eat at a few of the best spots in Murfreesboro, which was great. I feel like the future campus and coaches are some of the top in the nation. They are very family-oriented and made me feel very welcome. The MTSU family exceeded my expectations.”

After the departure of starting defensive backs John Howse IV, Tyrell Raby and Marvae Myers, Chestnut looks to be a piece that can slide in and immediately make an impact.

The staff loved his frame, speed and ability to play everywhere in the secondary. Chestnut has experience at corner, nickel and safety, making him a hot commodity for a team that loves guys who can slide in multiple positions.

“I loved how invested the coaches were in me. They believe that I can make an immediate impact and help the program win now,” said Chestnut.

With this commitment, MTSU has now acquired five players in positions of need as they look to retool the 2024 roster.



