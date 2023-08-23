It is time for football in Middle Tennessee. Eh, make that Alabama. Next Saturday the Blue Raiders will make the trek to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where they will face mighty Alabama. We recently posted the predictions for MTSU's 2023 season. It is time to turn the page and hone in on the Alabama Crimson Tide. To do so, we at GoMiddle caught up with Alabama Rivals' managing editor, Tony Tsoukalas!



As of this moment, the spread is Bama -39…What do you think about this spread? Do you think it’s too high, too low, about right? My advice to anyone willing to listen: Don’t bet on this game! Betting lines are already risky in games like this. It’s even more complicated considering this game could serve as a final addition in Alabama’s quarterback competition. Jalen Milroe is expected to get the start behind center, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ty Simpson gets plenty of snaps as well. In fact, Alabama might even trot out Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner for a series or two.





Thoughts on the QB situation for Alabama? Who do you think gets the starting nod v MT? I gave this away in the earlier answer, but I think Milroe will be the starter for the opener. He has the most experience with the program and has had a solid preseason camp. On top of that, none of the other quarterbacks have really stepped up and taken the job from him. While I don’t think Alabama’s quarterback competition is closed, I believe it’s in Milroe’s hands moving forward.



Are there areas where you think MTSU could have success? If so, where? Without really knowing what Middle Tennessee is good at, I think affecting the quarterback has to be the biggest way it can trouble Alabama. Nerves could play a factor regardless of who is behind center. If I’m Middle Tennessee, I take some chances with pressures early and force the Tide’s young quarterbacks to make plays right out of the gate. On the flip side, Alabama has a reworked secondary which will feature two new starters at safety. Once again, I feel like Middle Tennesse should go bold and try to take some shots down the field to see if it can catch the Tide off guard. There’s really no sense in playing it safe in a game like this.





Do you think Saban will run the score up if given the opportunity to get style points? I don’t think style points matter in a game like this. Nick Saban's biggest focuses figures to be finding the right guy behind center and not giving away too much for the Week 2 game against Texas. Given the talent discrepancy, there’s a chance the score gets out of hand. However, that will be more to with overmatched athleticism than trying to run up the score.





Name three under the radar Bama players that not everyone knows about. What do you like about those guys? Jam Miller: Most people know that Alabama has one of the best backfields in the nation, but the casual college football likely hasn’t heard much about Miller. He carried the ball exclusively in mop-up duty during his debut season last year but made the most of his opportunities, leading all Tide backs with 6.76 yards per carry. I wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up being Alabama’s best back this fall.

Tim Keenan: After playing in just two games during his redshirt freshman season last year, Keenan is expected to take on a bigger role on the defensive line. The stout 6-foot-2, 315-pound tackle is down 28 pounds from what he weighed last year and does a good job of getting an inside push from getting good leverage on the line.

Malik Benson: I have been high on Benson the whole offseason, and I’m not going to stop now. The speedy receiver joined Alabama as the No. 1 junior college player in the nation after piling up 2,152 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air over 23 games the past two years. He has the ability to take the top off defenses, and could provide a similar impact to what Jameson Williams was able to do in 2021.