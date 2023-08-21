It is now time to unveil the staff picks for the 2023 season. GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay give their thoughts on the upcoming season.

As it stands at the moment, the Blue Raiders are 39 point dogs against Nick Saban and company.

The long wait for the 2023 MTSU campaign is almost over. The Blue Raiders are gearing up for the daunting road matchup against the Crimson Tide of Alabama.





Publisher Matthew Dossett

The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State ended last season with a bang, defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the Hawaii Bowl.

That is all in the rearview mirror now. It is time to gear up for this 2023 docket. As is the case every season, the Blue Raider fans are salivating for that elusive outright conference championship.

College football conference expansion has turned into a big game of musical chairs for programs jockeying for conference relevance. With all the changes that have taken place, MT is poised to contend for a Conference USA title.

The Bama game will be tough sledding and is a near lock to be a loss. Then is the trip to Mizzou. I actually think MT has a puncher's chance here. Coach Stockstill has a knack of pulling a rabbit out of the hat, garnering an upset victory. At this juncture I think MT battles but loses, and drops to 0-2 out of the gate.

Murray State? Ho hum, a home victory for the Floyd Stadium opener. That puts MT at 1-2 overall. The ensuing game will be against Colorado State. Chalk that up a W. 2-2.

The initial conference game will be on the road vs. Western Kentucky, and their high flying offense, led by the ballyhooed Austin Reed. I say loss, 2-3.

Then there is the blackout home contest against conference newbie, Jacksonville State a nationally televised game on ESPNU. Win? Yes, I believe so. 3-3.

The following week is Louisiana Tech inside Floyd. I'll say victory. 4-3.

The team could be going into the lion's den at Liberty. Loss. 4-4.

Look for MT to end strong and rattle off a string of victories.

At New Mexico State. Win. FIU. Win. UTEP on Senior Day? Win.

At Sam Houston State. Win. That positions them at 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference, with a chance to play for the conference title depending on how the chips fall.

8-4 overall, 6-2 in league play











