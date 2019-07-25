This now gives the Blue Raiders four official known commitments. Each of their four commitments have been assigned two-star status by Rivals. Outside of Zoe Roberts, there is offensive lineman Conner Griffin , offensive lineman Parker Rogers , and defensive back Terry Fields .

Middle Tennessee State garnered a coup with the commitment of 2020 wide receiver prospect Zoe Roberts on Thursday. Roberts is a Perry, Florida product and attends Taylor County High School.

I Would Like To Announce That I Am committed To The University Of Middle Tennessee State⚪️🔵 #BluePrint20 #BlueRaiders @coachbeckles @CoachSilvoy @Coach2Bless @CoachOchoEllis @247Sports @yovonkia @BryianWashingt2 pic.twitter.com/pU3tlUT1HJ

This was his sixth offer at that point in time.

Roberts took to Twitter on June 17 to announce that he had received an offer from Middle Tennessee State.

Roberts holds offers from the likes of: Stetson, South Alabama, Austin Peay, Southern Mississippi and UAB.

Besides getting an offer from Middle Tennessee State in June, Roberts was offered by Stetson on June 4. The South Alabama offer was announced on his Twitter on the 13th of May.

The Austin Peay offer was announced by Roberts on April 4, while Southern Mississippi offered January 17, three days after the UAB offer, which came in January 14.

With recruiting there is always movers and shakers, so it is worth mentioning that there are other schools who may pull the trigger at some juncture and offer Roberts. Being a Sunshine State kid, Roberts may be on the radar for schools such as Miami or South Florida.

UAB and Southern Mississippi, two other Conference USA programs, were considered to be legitimate threats to the Blue Raiders when it came to the pursuit of Roberts.

Roberts is currently pegged at 5'11 and 180 pounds. He is a guy that is capable of not just playing wideout, but also defensive back as well.