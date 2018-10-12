GoMiddle.com

The GoMiddle staff breaks down their predictions for MT's battle with FIU

MATT DOSSETT (3-2): MT 31, FIU 30

Middle Tennessee is in the Conference USA fast lane. They have put together back-to-back quality wins against the likes of FAU and Marshall. Up next is yet another stiff test for the Blue Raiders, though, as they travel to the Sunshine state to square off with a pretty dang good opponent in Florida International. The Golden Panthers are 3-2, and despite losing two ballgames, they were competitive in those games against power conference teams. They only lost by 10 points to the Indiana Hoosiers and played the Miami Hurricanes to within two scores as well. The Panthers boast a stout defense that will get after the quarterback. I am afraid that Blue Raiders signal caller will be again running for his life during this game. Baby Stock was playing Superman, Batman - you name it - against Marshall. At times he was under duress the instant he got the pigskin. The thing is, I expect Stockstill to conjure up some magic even if defenders are breathing down his neck. He is a playmaker and I think he will channel is inner Brett Favre with his playmaking abilities. MT’s defense has displayed some vulnerabilities. They have shown they will give up yards and points but they do seem to battle and not raise the white flag. This game should be a close one and it may come down to the kicking game. This is scary because MT’s kicking game has not been setting the world on fire. Crews Holt is 50 percent for field goals on the season. He has even missed a couple extra points. FIU will probably try to air it out against MT. James Morgan has tossed the ball for 1,057 yards to go with 12 touchdowns and four picks, so the Blue Raider secondary will be tested again this week. This has the makings of being a dandy. I think it will go down the the last possession. Ultimately, I think MT gets to 3-0 in conference play.

CASEY BOWMAN (3-2): MT 27, FIU 23

I'm real leery of picking Middle Tennessee this week, but I'm going with my gut, and with history. History has shown that MT is the dominant player in their series against Florida International, therefore I'll side with Rick Stockstill and his team again this week. This won't be an easy game, though. The reason I'm so leery here is because not only has MT set themselves up for a big letdown week (having won back-to-back games over conference title contenders) but FIU is coming off of the always crucial bye week. When you talk history, it also shows that teams coming off of a bye win their next outing far more than they lose. So history plays the favor of both sides here. Now, the reason I think MT wins this game? The answer is Brent Stockstill. Is there another player in the country doing more for their team than what Brent Stockstill is doing for MTSU right now? You'd be hard pressed to come up with a list that didn't include him. The senior signal caller is simply doing it all for the Blue Raider offense right now. The fruits of his labor finally started paying off last week as well, as Marshall engaged more in containing him, which helped open things up for Tavares Thomas and the run game, which will surely be needed moving forward if MT is to stay atop the heap of the conference race. Look for Stockstill to have a nice, but not great, day against the Golden Panthers. Butch Davis has had two weeks to prepare for MT, and FIU is known for getting after the QB, which is a terrifying thought for Blue Raider fans. I envision another slow start out of the gates for MT in this one before turning things on again in the second half. Gatlin Casey will play a pivotal role as the lead possession receiver, and Tavares Thomas will get his as the FIU defense wears down. I think the Blue Raider defense ultimately plays the role of hero again this week. Look for Javonte Moffatt and Reed Blankenship to have stellar games, and the Blue Raider defense will secure a late turnover to put this one on ice. It'll be a closely contested contest, but I like MT's chances to snag another road win and further solidify themselves as a team you do not want to schedule for Homecoming.

GARRETT HINNERS (3-2): MT 24, FIU 30

As it stands, the Conference USA is wide open with a possible seven teams having a legit shot at the Championship this year. Conference games are always important, but they seem to have gone to another level this year. The Blue Raiders have definitely gotten off to a great start with two huge wins. But they won’t get a third…not this week anyways. MT has made me look bad two weeks in a row. While most people would jump on the bandwagon, I’m staying in the flames. Prove me wrong, again, coach. I’ve watched every Middle Tennessee game and, especially in the last two, I walked away wondering how did they pull it off? Receivers dropping balls, running backs getting no where (averaging 3.4 yards per attempt), and yet somehow, they still manage to score more points than their opponent. I don’t want to take anything away from MTSU, they got the win in those games, but they do feel a little lucky to me. FIU is almost the opposite of MTSU. A balanced offense, not as one dimensional, and a great defense. Teams have to know by now that you win by keeping Brent Stockstill off the field. I think the game plan I said for Marshall will be the same thing in this one. Run the ball on the Blue Raiders and dominate the time of possession. Stockstill has shown that as long as he’s healthy he’s going to get his, some how some way. So, limit those opportunities. It’ll be another close one and I just don’t believe MTSU can answer the bell three times in a row. Middle is more talented than I initially gave them credit for, but the many of the others in this conference have stepped up their game as I predicted as well. MT loses this one and they could still be looking at a 6-6 season and barely snagging a bowl game.

AUSTIN LEWIS (3-2): MT 27, FIU 34

Middle Tennessee (3-2) heads to Miami this weekend to challenge Florida International (3-2) for the top spot in the eastern division of the Conference-USA standings. The implications of this game are huge. If the Blue Raiders are able to pull off the win, they will be in the driver’s seat to play in their first conference championship game since the transition the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). To quote Star Wars, “I have a bad feeling about this.” I’m sorry, Blue Raider fans, I can’t shake it. I just have this feeling that - once again - Middle Tennessee will seize defeat from the jaws of victory. Don’t get me wrong, I think Middle Tennessee has the ability to win this game. Led by a healthy Brent Stockstill at quarterback, Middle Tennessee can win any Conference-USA game. The lack of a consistent run game, however, is a real concern. On defense, the Blue Raiders have the talent to contain the Golden Panther offense, but I’m concerned some of the south Florida speed may be a bit too much for the Middle Tennessee defense to handle. In the end, I believe that speed to be the deciding factor as the Blue Raiders lose this game by a score of 34-27.

MICHAEL GALLAGHER (2-3): MT 34, FIU 27