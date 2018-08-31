GoMiddle staffers predict the outcome of MT's Week 1 showdown vs. Vandy

Christopher Hanewinckel - USA Today Sports

As we did last year, each week the staff here at GoMiddle.com will give our predictions, and the reasons why we think that way, in regards to Middle Tennessee's football slate. Last year, publisher Casey Bowman (9-4 on picks) took the top spot by way of tie breaker (executive decision) over staff writer Garrett Hinners (also 9-4) after successfully picking MT over Arkansas State in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. The rest of the group was rounded out by Austin Lewis (8-5), Michael Gallagher (7-6) and Matt Dossett (7-6). They're back this year and out for revenge and the coveted bragging rights of the group chat. So without further adieu, let's get this season started with the guys breaking down MT's Week 1 matchup against Vanderbilt.

CASEY BOWMAN: MT 31, VANDY 21

Last year I went with my gut and picked Vandy to take care of business at Middle Tennessee. This year, I'm going with my gut again -- albeit the tides have turned. Everyone knows Middle Tennessee is capable of winning this game. They've been capable every time they've stepped on the field with Vanderbilt in this latest series run. This Saturday, the capabilities will become a reality. Brent Stockstill is out to prove a point this year, but he's not the only one. Head coach Rick Stockstill has taken a harder lined stance this preseason, sounding a bit more revved up than we're accustomed to seeing. You know the team sees/feels that, too, and I'm willing to bet some of that sauce has rubbed off on them. I'm expecting the Blue Raiders to come out fast and furious in this matchup. Look for Tony Franklin to get aggressive early on as MT will certainly try to test the defense of Vanderbilt that finds itself having question marks for the first time in a long time. Vandy won't break in this one, but I think MT hits them hard enough early to force the Commodores into taking chances, which I think will ultimately be the difference maker in this game as defensive coordinator Scott Shafer and his unit will take advantage of these chances and turn them into scoring opportunities going the other way. Offensively, I think Stockstill and Ty Lee have big games, but Tavares Thomas will prove to be the x-factor that keeps the chains moving and helps MT keep the clock moving.

GARRETT HINNERS: MT 10, VANDY 27

If ever a team needed a do-over in a game, it was the last time Vandy played MTSU at home. MTSU started the game on fire and Vandy had no answers. Mother Nature apparently had money on the game though, threw a little lightning out there, and gave the Commodores time to get their head on straight. After the weather delay, the Black and Gold caught MT feeling comfortable and put them on their heels quick. Vandy ended up covering the -3 spread easily and Middle was shell shocked. Vandy has had no issues with the Blue Raiders since and there is nothing out there to tell me the pattern won’t continue. An SEC defense, an SEC running game, and MT fans know what Shurmur can do to them. Add in it’s the season opener away from home (albeit just up the road) and it is just too tall a task for the Blue Raiders. Vandy won’t put 40 on Middle like two years ago, as I stated in the season preview their defense has improved, but they won’t be able to score much either. 27-10 is the final I'm seeing. It’s not terrible. Middle doesn’t get destroyed. Coach Stock would say they “competed.” But, I’m telling you here and now: Do not listen to your hopes and dreams and play MTSU +3. You’re going to have a bad time if you do. One thing dominates this match up more than anything else. That’s an SEC defensive line that will be bigger and stronger than the offensive line they’ll be facing opposite of them. That’ll be the difference in the game. The battle in the trenches. The Blue Raiders are at a massive disadvantage there. Middle is going to get paid week 1, and then look to TN-Martin in week 2 to really kick their season off.

AUSTIN LEWIS: MT 17, VANDY 34

The Blue Raiders enter the 2018 season with a promising team, led by quarterback Brent Stockstill, receiver Ty Lee, and linebacker Darius Harris. In this game, the Blue Raider offense, led by Stockstill and Lee, will move the ball and end the day with over 400 yards of total offense. Vanderbilt’s defense, led by Derek Mason, will do just enough to keep the Blue Raiders out of the end zone, though. Meanwhile, the Kyle Shurmur led Commodore offense will do just enough to frustrate defensive coordinator Scott Shafer and the Blue Raider defense. In the end, Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill will drop his fourth straight game to Vanderbilt by a score of 34-17.

MICHAEL GALLAGHER: MT 26, VANDY 31

Every year, I think MTSU has a real shot to upset Vanderbilt going into the week of the game. Then, slowly, as the week progresses, I come back to my senses and realize that Vanderbilt, despite Derek Mason’s inability to be anything other than a glorified defensive coordinator, is still the better team. This should be a great battle of two good college quarterbacks. Brent Stockstill lost all-world receiver Richie James, but still has security blanket Ty Lee. I’m still not sold on this Blue Raider running game, and quite frankly the coaching staff should be embarrassed of what they trot out in the backfield. And until they prove me wrong, once again, Stockstill will have to don his Superman cape week in and week out. The good news for MTSU, Ralph Webb is gone. However, Khari Blasingame is no slouch. Add in Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and the Vandy rushing attack is still formidable. Kyle Shumur doesn’t have Trent Sherfield to throw to, however, there is a bevy of young, talented receivers ready to step up. This one should be a good one, and despite Brent Stockstill’s best efforts, I believe Vanderbilt takes this one. Again.

MATT DOSSETT: MT 38, VANDY 35