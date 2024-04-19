It is not all that common that brothers are a part of the same collegiate program at the D1 level. Yet alone, even more fascinating, living at home with their parents while doing it. That is what Luke and Cale Vinson are doing during their time with the Middle Tennessee baseball program. “Our relationship is a tight bond,” said Luke Vinson. “We still live at home together so we will see each other a good bit. We’ll go fishing on our days off and when we’re on the road we’ll go out to eat together. If we don’t have something of our own going on we’ll find something to do no matter what it is.”

Luke Vinson flies down the baseline after laying down a bunt

Luke Vinson, the older brother, has been with the Blue Raider program for the past five seasons. He began his Middle Tennessee career during the 2020 covid shortened season. Vinson has been the team’s starting center fielder over the better part of the past three years. During his career with the Blue Raiders, Vinson has posted a career .273 batting average while increasing his overall offensive production each year since becoming an everyday starter. The fifth-year senior is known for his plus speed on the base path and being a very reliable defender out in center field. “With it being my last year, it has made this season really enjoyable being out there with him (Cale),” said Luke Vinson. “Not many people get the opportunity to play college baseball, but to play and be out there with my brother has been an awesome time.” Cale joined Luke with Middle Tennessee during the 2023 season.

Cale Vinson throws to first base attempting to turn a double play