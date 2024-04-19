Vinson brothers, Luke and Cale, cherishing last season together with MTSU
It is not all that common that brothers are a part of the same collegiate program at the D1 level. Yet alone, even more fascinating, living at home with their parents while doing it. That is what Luke and Cale Vinson are doing during their time with the Middle Tennessee baseball program.
“Our relationship is a tight bond,” said Luke Vinson. “We still live at home together so we will see each other a good bit. We’ll go fishing on our days off and when we’re on the road we’ll go out to eat together. If we don’t have something of our own going on we’ll find something to do no matter what it is.”
Luke Vinson, the older brother, has been with the Blue Raider program for the past five seasons. He began his Middle Tennessee career during the 2020 covid shortened season. Vinson has been the team’s starting center fielder over the better part of the past three years. During his career with the Blue Raiders, Vinson has posted a career .273 batting average while increasing his overall offensive production each year since becoming an everyday starter. The fifth-year senior is known for his plus speed on the base path and being a very reliable defender out in center field.
“With it being my last year, it has made this season really enjoyable being out there with him (Cale),” said Luke Vinson. “Not many people get the opportunity to play college baseball, but to play and be out there with my brother has been an awesome time.”
Cale joined Luke with Middle Tennessee during the 2023 season.
“It has definitely been a cool experience playing with my brother,” said Cale Vinson. “Being able to play together at this level is something we will always remember.”
As a freshman a season ago, he made just eight appearances as a reserve infielder. So far during the 2024 campaign, Cale Vinson has become the everyday second baseman. Through 35 games, he holds a .282 batting average, good for seventh best on the team. Vinson’s offensive production is highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance including a home run against nationally ranked Vanderbilt last week.
“We’ve never really talked about who played better each game, but being brothers you always have that competitive edge to do better than the other,” said Cale Vinson.
Before arriving at MTSU, the Vinson brothers attended Oakland High School just a few minutes away from Middle Tennessee’s campus.
Luke Vinson was a 2019 graduate of the Patriots program where he was a three-time All-District outfielder, was named the district 7AAA 2019 player of the year and made the All-Midstate and All-Region teams during his senior season. As a two-way standout for Oakland, he hit well over .400 at the plate and registered a sub two ERA on the mound as a senior.
Cale Vinson followed just a couple seasons later. He was a two-time All-District 7AAA player of the year during his junior and senior seasons, respectively. During his time with Oakland, Cale Vinson was also a two-way standout just like his older brother. As a senior, offensively, he hit nearly .400 at the plate with four home runs, five triples, 16 RBI’s and 32 runs scored. On the mound, he tallied a 2.58 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 40 innings of work.
Off the field, both Luke and Cale Vinson are majoring in Concrete Management. Once their time on the baseball field in a Blue Raider uniform concludes, they will both pursue careers in the concrete industry.